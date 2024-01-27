In 2017, Australian actress Nicole Kidman committed to working with a female director at least every 18 months. Thus, she has been under the direction of personalities such as Sofia Coppola, Jane Campion, Andrea Arnold, Karyn Kusama and Kim Gehrig.

Continuing with its commitment, yesterday the series 'Expatriates' was released, directed by Lulu Wang, a filmmaker born in China 40 years ago and nominated for an Oscar in 2019 for The Farewell.

Prime Video presents 'Expats' as a story that “centers on three American women, Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue) and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. ”. Likewise, the series “questions privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and guilt blurs.”

The plot, which takes place in Hong Kong in 2014, introduces us to an American family. Margaret, the matriarch, a woman who was dedicated to landscaping in her country of origin, who now has no occupation in this city, where she enjoys a life of privilege with her husband and her three children. However, the disappearance of one of the little ones in the family devastates everything.

It all originates because he entrusted the child to Mercy, a girl he had just met and who, due to a mistake, lost him in a market full of people. Mercy is also a young American who, as she says, is haunted by misfortune, something she confirmed when she lost Gus. Suddenly, her destiny will be forever linked to that of Margaret and that of her best friend, Hilary, with whose husband she has an affair.

'Expatriates' has six parts and is based on the international bestselling novel The Expatriates, by Janice YK Lee. Nicole Kidman, in addition to her starring role, is also the executive producer, which makes her return with greater expectations.

Kidman, winner of the 2002 Oscar for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours, has said that her commitment to working with female directors has improved with her relationship with the women in her life: “Lately I have been on very intense trips with these women, which has been fantastic. And I feel very safe with them. I have a very close relationship with my sister, my daughters, my nieces, my mother and my aunts. I feel very, very comfortable sharing everything with them and listening to their way of seeing things and their perspective.”

Episodes 1 and 2 of 'Expatriates' are now available on Prime Video, with a duration of 1 hour and a half each. Afterwards, two new episodes will be broadcast each week, until reaching the six that complete the series.

