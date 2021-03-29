D.he question of all questions cannot yet be answered. Will Frankfurt get a long-distance traffic tunnel? A feasibility study has been in progress for months, the result should be available soon and a draft should already be available. What may be in it? Nobody is giving it away at the moment. Or is it? There was a surprising hint last week. The Federal Ministry of Transport published a list of 15 railway projects that are to be promoted this year. And under the heading “Planning start” there is, without any further explanation: “Frankfurt node: long-distance railway tunnel”. Why should planning if the feasibility study would have been negative?

It would be the big hit. A long-distance railway tunnel under Frankfurt would be the keystone of one of the most demanding Deutsche Bahn projects of all: to upgrade the overloaded axis from Fulda to Mannheim, which runs through the middle of the Main metropolis, with two additional tracks. If the “Deutschlandtakt” becomes reality, the plan of Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) to strengthen rail traffic with more trains, more frequent intervals and better connections, it will not work without these tracks and also not without a tunnel.

Central station at the capacity limit

Because the main station of the Main metropolis is reaching its capacity limits, and it is difficult for trains from Fulda and Hanau to access. A large arc through Sachsenhausen, two crossings of the Main, it takes time. A tunnel would speed up traffic, and the underground station under the main train station with its four tracks would significantly expand its capacity.





But as I said: the construction has not yet been decided. At Deutsche Bahn, they have been in the best of spirits for some time now when they talk about the future of rail transport in and around Frankfurt. For years there was only planning and discussion. Construction is now under way, say Klaus Vornhusen, the group representative for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, and Gerd-Dietrich Bolte, the chief planner of Deutsche Bahn in Hesse.

Large construction site in the direction of Bad Vilbel

The Gateway Gardens S-Bahn station has been in operation for over a year. This year, with the timetable change in December, the Homburger Damm will be put into operation, an additional track on the north side of the apron in front of Frankfurt Central Station, which will facilitate the journey of trains to and from Höchst and thus improve overall operational processes. The major construction site of S-Bahn line 6 to Bad Vilbel is progressing, and commissioning is expected for the end of 2023. Then the S-Bahn will have its own route there, so there will be no more mutual hindrances with other trains. The planning approval procedure is in progress for the extension of the two S-Bahn tracks in the direction of Friedberg.

Expansion of the Frankfurt-Stadion station

In addition, construction work for the next section of the capacity expansion at Frankfurt-Stadion station will most likely begin this year. The station is only important for passenger traffic during Eintracht games, but long-distance routes from all directions meet around this station. Here, too, it is a matter of expanding capacities with additional tracks. Most noticeable will be the new Main Bridge with two tracks, which in a few years’ time will lead from Niederrad across the river alongside the two existing ones.

But not only in the west of Frankfurt city center, but also in its east is soon to be built. The north Main S-Bahn from Frankfurt to Hanau is getting closer after decades of discussion, even if the financing has still not been finally clarified: There will definitely be the necessary funds, as they say, but it is not yet clear how much money from which funding pot is taken. This is not just about two additional tracks along the existing railway line, but also about a tunnel at the Ostbahnhof, including the integration of the new line into the main line under Frankfurt city center.

Work began in 2020 with the replacement of a level crossing with a railway overpass in Hanau. In 2022, the first lines are to be relocated at Danziger Platz in Frankfurt to make room. From 2023 onwards, three construction pits for the tunnel can be expected there. At the end of 2026, Deutsche Bahn also plans to put the Wallauer Spange into operation, a four-kilometer cross-connection from Wiesbaden to Frankfurt Airport, which will bring the state capital significantly closer to the airport.

High-speed routes to Fulda and Mannheim

The three largest projects, however, will still be a long way off in five years’ time. The main line tunnel anyway, but also the two high-speed routes to Fulda and Mannheim. After all, both projects have made great strides in recent years. In both cases, the route is fixed, and since 2020 it has also been clear how Darmstadt’s main train station should be connected. Regional project advisory boards are currently being established. They should take care of requests from the region that go beyond what the railway has to provide in terms of noise protection, for example, according to the law. The Bundestag must then decide whether the wishes will come true.

For the new route towards Fulda, the first construction work has even begun with the creation of a new signal box in Gelnhausen. The planners of the railway hope to be able to start the renovation of the local train station in 2024, then they want to work their way from there to Hanau bit by bit. In future there will be four tracks throughout, currently there are two or three. The section towards Fulda will follow later, the regional planning procedure is still in progress there. Vornhusen and Bolte remain confident either way. For years there was only talk about today’s construction sites. And at some point the excavators actually started moving.