D.he coping with the corona pandemic is a fateful task for almost all countries and for many governments. For Joe Biden, however, it is about more than a return to a fear-free everyday life and prosperity in his country. With quick vaccination successes and a rapid economic recovery, the American president wants to prove that the state works. He wants to ensure that more Americans from both political camps no longer regard “Washington” as the cause, but rather as the solution to other grievances as well.

So Biden wants to create the breeding ground to change the United States from the ground up: by investing billions in education and in the welfare state, which no president has dared to undertake for decades. It’s about early childhood education for all and home care; about paid parental leave and free further education; about climate change, broadband expansion and industrial funding. The plans add up to $ 4.1 trillion, in addition to the 2.3 trillion in corona emergency aid, some of which are to be stabilized. Joe Biden wants to go down in American history as a six-trillion-dollar man.

A message to all Trumpists – and to China

As if this mammoth project to bring the country into line with European welfare states in some respects were not yet big enough, Biden has increased the stakes even further: He wants to rehabilitate democracy. Speaking to Congress, Biden made it clear that only a democracy that “delivers” can “overcome the lies, anger, hatred and fears that divide us.” That was aimed at the Trumpists in their own country, who continue to dream of a maker with a hard hand. But Biden also wants to send a message to the world. Therefore, before the congress, he reported on a conversation with China’s head of state Xi Jinping. The “and other autocrats” believed that democracies could no longer keep up in global competition in the 21st century because the search for consensus was too tedious. Biden wants to prove that democracies are not condemned to faint-hearted muddling on, but that they can pull themselves out of the swamp and reinvent themselves.

This is an almost foolhardy bet for a president who, during the election campaign, ensnared wealthy donors in New York with the promise that he would “not fundamentally change anything”; who had presented himself as a (harmless) man of transition in order to take away Trump’s voters the fear of “socialism”. Can the bet work?

The Republicans still seem taken by surprise by the single-mindedness with which Biden has exploited the crisis. A broad counter-movement like the “Tea Party”, which took a lot of air out of Barack Obama’s sails in 2009, is not yet on the horizon. What there is instead are Donald Trump and the many Republicans circling him who want to take over the populist baton. But Biden is clever: Trump himself had long promoted the generous checks to all Americans, which Biden was only able to enforce in the Corona aid package against Republican resistance.

Trump, as president, had also drummed for a billion-dollar “infrastructure package” for a long time. Some Americans might miss the fact that Biden understands completely different things than Trump, from care allowances to e-cars. Plus, Trump is distracted. While Biden is promoting trillion projects in Congress, his predecessor is completely focused on the spectacle in Arizona: There the Republicans are holding a recount of the votes from last November.

The Republicans complain

Congressional Republicans complain that Biden preaches reconciliation but is divisive. It is true that the President has again appealed to them to enter into a debate on his proposals. This is one of the reasons why he put together such large packages in order to be able to give up some things in the course of negotiations. But this struggle will essentially take place within the Democratic Party, which is anything but united behind Biden. Because it is now pretty clear that Biden also wants to bring the reform of the welfare state via the detour of a broad process for budget laws through Congress, which undermines the blocking minority of the Republicans in the Senate. Not a single Democratic senator should go off the flag for it.

Biden has not given up on his reconciliation project, but has redefined it: He is no longer so concerned about handshakes between Democrats and Republicans in Congress or between his voters and Trump’s voters. His aim is to reconcile the Americans with a strong state that “delivers”. But that’s exactly where the open flank of his strategy lies.

For one thing, overcoming the pandemic is not yet set in stone in America either; the dangers range from vaccine refusers to dangerous mutants. On the other hand, the pandemic is not everything. Climate policy and the racism crisis divide people before the Corona crisis, they divide them during and after it. And then there is the migration crisis. Nowhere is it more obvious than on the border with Mexico that a state that wants to be strong and caring at the same time can be crushed by its conflicting goals. Very many Americans do not believe that the Biden government can “deliver” at the border. Trump and the Republicans know what to do to clip Biden’s wings.