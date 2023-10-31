Since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East, emerging nations have criticized the decisions of the United Nations Security Council, which has been unable to reach a consensus on resolutions to the conflict.

Seeking to reverse the impasse, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) — as well as other international leaders — argues that the entry of more countries into the group of permanent members of the collegiate could make decisions more inclusive and diplomatic.

The experts consulted by People’s Gazettehowever, believe that this “simple change” would not be enough to resolve the Security Council’s static situation.

“A reform of the Security Council would only be beneficial if it goes far beyond the issue of including new members. If the reform is based solely on the inclusion of new permanent members and keeps the veto issue as something intact, the embargoes seen in the last few days they will happen again”, said Nicholas Borges, political analysis consultant at BMJ Consultores Associados.

The talk of reforming the council is nothing new. Since his first term as president, Lula has supported changes in the body.

The PT member’s desire is for more countries to join the select group of permanent members (made up of the United States, China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom). In addition to having a fixed place in the body, these countries have the power of veto, that is, it is enough for just one to opt negative in a vote and the topic under negotiation is discarded.

Formed by 15 countries, five permanent and ten rotating, the body is responsible for the UN’s main responsibility: the promotion of peace.

The collegiate judges, for example, when military intervention in a country is legitimate. The council’s decisions, however, have been questioned, as well as its effectiveness, as its permanent members have used their veto power to block resolutions that are not in their interests.

Discussions about a change in the body have gained more strength in recent days, especially among the Brazilian government base.

This is because Brazil had a resolution on the conflict in the Middle East vetoed by the United States on the 18th. With 12 votes in favor and two abstentions, only Washington denied the proposal. Due to his veto power, the resolution was not approved.

Shortly after the rejection of the text proposed by Brazil, the Minister of Foreign Relations, Mauro Vieira, defended the reform of the council during his participation in the Foreign Relations Committee in the Federal Senate.

“Everything that happened is yet another argument in favor of reforming the Security Council, which would transform the UN into a more executive, more active organization, more present in conflict resolution,” said the Brazilian chancellor.

Just the inclusion of new countries, as Lula defends, will not solve the situation

For the decisions taken by the council to be truly effective, the experts consulted by the Gazette assessed that the reform must be deeper than just granting veto power to more countries.

“Increasing the number of countries with veto power, as Brazil wants, will not solve anything, especially because Russia will continue to have this right and will continue to veto, just like the United States and China too”, assessed the doctor in public policy and Harvard researcher Vitélio Brustolin.

For analysts, the veto issue should also be reviewed in a possible reform of the council. “If Brazil or other emerging powers are unable to implement a broad reform that also meets a reformulation of the issue of veto power, it is unlikely that the Security Council will become an equal space”, analyzed Nicholas Borges.

A solution pointed out by Borges and Brustolin is voting by “qualified majority”, that is, a simple vote where the majority’s desire prevails, a system that the council, in part, already has — a topic is only approved if it has nine votes to favor and no vetoes from permanent members. This possibility, however, is not very realistic, according to experts.

Reform is not plausible, experts say

For a reform of the council, it is necessary to have the approval of its five permanent members. The United States, Russia, France, China and the United Kingdom, however, have no reason to make room for other nations.

“In a way, the Security Council reflects the interests of traditional powers. It is unlikely that they will support an expansion or want to give up the veto privilege”, analyzed Nicholas Borges.

“If countries no longer respect the UN Charter today, how realistic is it for us to say that they will accept giving up power [de veto]? There is no reality in this analysis. But, more than that, what can force these countries to reform the UN or create a better organization?”, assessed Brustolin.

In 2004, Brazil campaigned together with Japan, India and Germany for a reform of the council, which was not carried forward due to the veto of the permanent members. The need for reform in the organization, however, is not denied by some international leaders. During a speech at the United Nations General Assembly this year, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, defended the need for reforms in multilateral organizations.

“I have no illusions, reforms are issues of power and there are many powers and agendas at play, but the alternative to reforms is not changes to the status quo, but rather more fragmentation. Either we reform, or we break,” said Guterres.

The secretary-general’s speeches were seen as a clear reference to the Security Council which, since 1945, has undergone a single change — in 1960, it decreed an increase in the number of rotating members of the collegiate.

Although there is no interest from countries with a permanent seat on the council, experts defend the need for reform in the body. According to Borges and Brustolin, the current formation of the council no longer represents the demands of today’s world.

Countries should resort to a different strategy to impose reform on the Security Council

For Vitélio Brustolin, a strategy to be able to request a reform in the Security Council would be to take the idea to a vote at the United Nations General Assembly. A People’s Gazette has previously revealed that there is a way to demand changes to the council other than through the approval of the five permanent members.

This strategy would be to take the resolution to a vote in the General Assembly, available to the 193 UN member countries.

In the election, all countries have the right to one vote and the proposal needs the approval of two thirds of the countries. “This mechanism, with the approval of two thirds, provides for reforms in the UN Charter”, explained Brustolin. Getting approval from 128 nations, however, would not be easy.

“Many countries that are part of the UN orbit great powers. For example, all the infrastructure that China built in Africa was also partly to obtain votes from these African countries, which are numerous. The powers have countries in their sphere of influence, the States The United States also has it. Therefore, a vote like this is not just the will of the countries, there are many interests involved”, assessed the Havard researcher.

The expert also recalled that countries such as France and the United States have already publicly defended that they will support a reform of the Security Council.

“But not China. For the Asian country, it is not interesting for India to become a permanent member,” he said.

Seeking support from his partner, Lula tried to negotiate with dictator Xi Jinping to support his candidacy for the council by agreeing to the expansion of the BRICS.

In August this year, the Brics (a group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) announced that they would accept the inclusion of six more members from 2024. The expansion, pressured by China and Russia, is part of a campaign by both countries to seek global support. Lula, however, conditioned his support on the Chinese opinion in favor of Brazil’s inclusion as a permanent member of the Security Council.

“We support comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council […] including Brazil, India and South Africa, to play a more important role in international affairs, in particular in the United Nations, including its Security Council”, says the excerpt from the joint declaration that the Brics signed in August this year .

In Brustolin’s view, however, the promise made by Xi Jinping should be nothing more than that: a promise. “This promise from China is not new. They have been promising this to Brazil for decades. Brazil makes concessions to China in exchange for promises,” said the expert.

Can the UN become a new League of Nations?

The first proposal for a global organization to resolve conflicts in the world emerged in 1919, after the First World War, during the Versailles Peace Conference.

The League of Nations or Society of Nations, as it was called, became a space for peacefully promoting collective security and equality among sovereign states, which could now resolve their disagreements in a kind of council, without this leading to to a new war.

Amid a series of impasses over its functioning, mainly between France and England, in 1920, the organization was finally established in Geneva, Switzerland.

Just over two decades later, in 1946, the League of Nations was dissolved for failing to fulfill its mission of maintaining peace in the face of the interests of the great powers, which had once again entered into a war of global scope (1939-1945).

In recent years, the UN, which emerged in 1945 with the same mission as the bankrupt League of Nations, faces the same challenges in relation to maintaining peace in the world, in the face of conflicts that have mobilized large countries, such as the Russia-Ukraine wars. and Israel-Hamas.

The difficulty of UN member countries in reaching a consensus on these conflicts raises a question about the organization’s inaction and its role in the contemporary world.

For the postgraduate coordinator in International Law and Human Rights at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR), Rudá Ryuiti Baptista, despite the friction to achieve collective solutions, the extinction of the UN is very unlikely.

“The natural extinction of an international organization occurs if it does not do well or does not achieve the interests for which it was created. I do not see that this is the case with the UN, a well-structured organization, with results. It was created to avoid new world wars and We see that this has been happening since 1945, it has fulfilled its objective”, he stated.

The expert sees the conflict in the Middle East, the most recent with attempts by the UN, as a “one-off war”.

“Despite the possibility of escalating the war between Israel and Hamas, in the Middle East, with the mobilization of large countries, I believe that the conflict is very regional, with specific interventions from these other countries,” he said.

Baptista explained that the formation of international organizations such as the UN occurs due to a collective need and agreement between countries.

“It is not something spontaneous. The formation of organizations like the UN depends on a good intertwining between countries, on interests being realized at a global level. International Law revolves around voluntariness, so, if five, ten or a hundred countries emerge wanting to a treaty, this will only come to fruition if they join forces, create structure and bodies for this”, he said.

For the expert, the failure of the League of Nations is a “reflection of its time”.

“When you have a group of countries with the same purpose signing a treaty, if at any point a country goes against what was agreed, we have members leaving or the group being dissolved. This happened with the League of Nations, was a reflection of its time”, he stated.