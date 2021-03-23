The Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management (Tadweer) has opened the new expansion of the medical and hazardous waste incinerator in Al Ain, with a cost of 25 million dirhams, and the capacity to treat about 12 tons of medical and hazardous waste daily, at a rate of 500 kilograms per hour.

This comes within the framework of the center’s strategic plan, and in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, to achieve more effective results in the field of waste sector management and the proper and ideal handling of waste of all kinds and forms.

The center cooperates in the new Al Ain incinerator project with the Cleanco Company for waste treatment, with the aim of collecting and treating all medical and hazardous waste, which is produced from hospitals, clinics, health care centers, pharmacies, educational institutions, government facilities, and commercial and vital establishments in the city of Al Ain.

The project constitutes an incentive to provide effective and sound solutions within the legal and legislative frameworks for the producers of medical and hazardous wastes in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This partnership concluded with the adoption of an integrated system of technical solutions that provide the best international practices, within a joint work plan, with the implementation of projects in cooperation and coordination between companies and national institutions. “Tadweer” applies the electronic waste tracking system through the “electronic waste transport policy” system, which guarantees the highest safety standards for collection and transportation operations, in accordance with the latest international practices.

It is noteworthy that the burning of hazardous waste takes place at a temperature of 1200 ° C according to the environmental legislation in the country that addresses the gaseous emissions from the incineration process, according to European Union standards to ensure that the required level of incineration is not exceeded. Disposal of it in sustainable and environmentally safe ways by collecting it and transporting it to the sanitary landfill by special machinery

The Director General of Tadweer, Dr. Salem Khalfan Al-Kaabi, said that the center takes into account in its work during the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, the highest standards of safety and security, and the best treatment techniques and dealing with medical waste.

He added, “Hazardous medical waste requires special treatment in its destruction or recycling, let alone in light of the (Corona) pandemic by looking at you medical waste secreted by health facilities in the emirate, the matter is very sensitive and requires more special treatment.”

He stressed that the center, with all its energies and cadres, spares no effort in order to provide a healthy environmental reality at the highest levels, in accordance with the highest international standards with which the emirate competes with the finest capitals of the world in this aspect.





