DThe expansion of the charging infrastructure for electric cars in Germany is stalled due to legal disputes. A large number of motorway service areas are affected, which are primarily operated by the concessionaire Tank & Rast. Around two years ago, the company received the order to equip its rest areas with fast charging stations. In contrast, the American car manufacturer Tesla and the network operator Fastned had filed a lawsuit that is currently before the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

The chances that the competitors will win this legal dispute are apparently not bad. According to information from the FAZ, there are doubts about the legality of the agreements concluded with Tank & Rast following a report by the EU Commission's Scientific Service. That is why the federally owned Autobahn GmbH has decided not to further implement the agreement with Tank & Rast from 2022 for the time being. We are now waiting until a legal decision has been made, say Autobahn GmbH circles. So far there are 710 charging points with more than 150 kW of power, and 2,500 are planned.

With this decision, the motorway company is playing it safe. If the supplementary agreement with Tank & Rast proves to be ineffective, the costs could be significant. The reversal could take a long time. The ECJ had already pulled the plug on a major transport policy project once: the car toll of the former Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) failed there in 2019 and resulted in his successor Volker Wissing (FDP) having to pay 240 million euros in damages to the operating companies.

The ECJ will probably make its ruling in autumn 2024

The legal doubts also mean that, until further notice, no charging stations for electric cars will be built in central locations in the country. It is currently expected that the ECJ could make its judgment in autumn 2024. Then the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court has to decide the case on the merits. This is expected in spring 2025. The German judges are taking the lead in the Tesla and Fastned proceedings. In June 2023 they submitted some questions to the ECJ for a decision. The Luxembourg judges are currently in the process of obtaining opinions in the proceedings.







The case is complex because the contract was concluded as a supplement to contracts that go back to the privatization of the service areas in 1998 and also involve complicated procurement rules under European law. The basis is concession agreements that the Federal Ministry of Transport concluded with the “Society for Ancillary Operations of Federal Highways”. This federally owned company was privatized in 1998 and has since been called Tank & Rast. It operates more than 90 percent of all motorway service stations in Germany. The orders were placed on the basis of the fast charging law. It dates back to the time of the former black-red federal government. Whether the award of the contract was legally permissible without a formal procedure must now be clarified through legal proceedings. The goal was actually to create a “sufficient number of charging points along the federal highway” by 2025.

Experiences in recent years regarding the presence of oil companies at motorway service stations are apparently also causing doubts about the legal situation in the dispute over charging stations at motorway service stations. This was originally set at the motorway petrol stations without a call for tenders, simply according to the market shares of the petrol station brands in Germany. After complaints and interventions from the Federal Cartel Office, among others, at least some of these supply rights have had to be auctioned off in a Europe-wide tender since 2018. This principle applies to 41 percent of motorway gas stations for the period from 2023 to 2028, while 49 percent of gas stations were allocated based on market share in Germany and 10 percent of gas stations are leased directly to oil companies. After this experience in the gas station business, it seems doubtful that the opportunities to build charging stations will now be awarded without tendering, as was the case with supplying motorway gas stations in previous years.

The concessionaire Tank & Rast says it is interested in “continuing to consistently push forward the expansion of the fast-charging network along the motorways”. For the company, which has recently reported losses, this would be an opportunity to increase the number of visitors to the rest stops. Competitors, such as the truck stops, are bothered by the fact that land for the charging stations has to be purchased elsewhere, while – according to the federal government – land owned by the federal government has been made available at 325 rest stops by 2022. This is a thorn in the side of the left-wing Bundestag member Victor Perli, who has been following the issue for years: “My inquiry revealed that the federal government has given the parking spaces for charging stations to Tank & Rast virtually free of charge. It's no surprise that competitors are fighting back against Tank & Rast's preference. The federal government must finally stop coddling Tank & Rast.”