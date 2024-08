Die Erweiterung der A5 auf bis zu zehn Spuren war von der vorherigen schwarz-grünen Landesregierung nicht für das Beschleunigungsgesetz angemeldet worden. Dies soll die neue Regierung nach dem Koalitionsvertrag zwischen CDU und SPD korrigieren. Mansoori hatte sich daher nach der Möglichkeit einer nachträglichen Aufnahme erkundigt. In einem Schreiben empfahl Bundesverkehrsminister Wissing daraufhin eine Bundesratsinitiative, denn das Gesetz ist im vergangenen Oktober vom Bundestag verabschiedet worden und Ende des Jahres in Kraft getreten.

The A5 is to be expanded to ten lanes between the Frankfurter Kreuz and the Nordwestkreuz. That many lanes would also be feasible up to Friedberg. FAZ card Sieber

Hesse needs a reliable and strong infrastructure, said the Hessian Minister of Economic Affairs. At the same time, residents along the roads must be protected as best as possible from noise and exhaust fumes. The government therefore wanted to explore early on with the federal government how an enclosure of the A5 through Frankfurt could be integrated into the federal government’s expansion plans in order to minimize the impact. Because Wissing has not commented on this, the government will wait for the overall concept he announced last week.

Wissing sees need for action

The Federal Transport Minister had said that after the technical feasibility study for the ten-lane expansion of the A5 had come to a positive conclusion, the effects on nature, land use, air pollutants, noise protection and economic efficiency would now have to be examined before a decision could be made.

The feasibility study, the results of which have been available for two years, was published by Autobahn GmbH in June. The city of Frankfurt, as well as citizens’ initiatives and environmental associations, reject the expansion of the A5 to ten lanes, but Wissing sees a need for action in view of the forecast for traffic volumes.