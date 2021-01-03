Highlights: Shivraj cabinet expanded for the first time after the by-election

Tulsi Silavat and Govind Singh Rajput swear in as minister

Both are of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s special, have been ministers before

BJP loyalists have not got a chance this time either

Bhopal

The Shivraj cabinet has expanded after the by-election. At Raj Bhavan, 2 prominent people of Jyotiraditya Scindia camp have sworn in as ministers. Tulsi Silavat and Govind Singh Rajput have been sworn in as ministers by Governor Anandi Ben Patel. At the same time, the old BJP leaders have had to wait this time too. There were many leaders in this race but their names in the organization have not been agreed.

Actually, Tulsi Silavat and Govind Singh Rajput were first in Congress. Both joined BJP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia. After that the Congress government fell. Shivraj Singh Chauhan was sworn in as a minister after the government fell. 5 ministers were sworn in when Shivraj Singh Chauhan expanded the cabinet for the first time after becoming CM for the fourth time. It included Govind Singh Rajput and Tulsi Silavat.

But both could not win the election within 6 months. Hence both had to resign before the by-election. Both have won in the by-elections. Since then, there were speculations about cabinet expansion. Jyotiraditya Scindia met CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan several times about this. On January 1, the government decided on cabinet expansion. After that it was decided that the cabinet would be expanded on 3 January.

There were many contenders in BJP

The positions of 5 ministers in the Shivraj cabinet are vacant. After these two oaths, 3 posts are still vacant. Many old people of BJP were claiming these positions. Among them were Rajendra Shukla, Girish Gautam, Kedarnath Shukla, Gaurishankar, Bisen, Sanjay Pathak, Ajay Vishnoi, Jalam Singh Patel, Sitasaran Sharma, Rampal Singh, Malini Gaur, Ramesh Mendola and Harishankar Khatik. But this time also no one has got a chance. CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan was also present during the program.