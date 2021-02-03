BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) has warned of an increase in expansion targets for green electricity against burdens for electricity customers. Altmaier said on Wednesday in Berlin that the EEG surcharge should not increase again, but would have to be financed more from budget funds if renewable energies are expanded further. The expansion should not come at the expense of the EEG surcharge. Altmaier commented on this at the presentation of a monitoring report on the energy of the future, which was approved by the federal cabinet on Wednesday.

So that the EEG surcharge for promoting green electricity as an important component of the electricity bill does not rise drastically, the federal government had already stabilized it with taxpayers’ money from the budget worth billions.

However, the black-red coalition had agreed to define a further expansion path for renewable energies in the first quarter of 2021. The background to this are new EU climate targets. Above all, the SPD-led Environment Ministry wants significantly higher expansion targets. What is central to the negotiations is how exactly the assumptions for future electricity requirements will look, so far there have been differences in the government. Altmaier was confident that a solution could be found.

To expand onshore wind power, the minister said that more areas would have to be designated for new wind turbines. With regard to the Federal Environment Ministry, Altmaier said that there was an urgent need for a joint interpretation and application of nature conservation law. Currently, there are often years of approval procedures.

Overall, Altmaier sees the energy transition on course – that is, the conversion away from fossil fuels such as coal to renewable energies from wind or sun. The share of renewable energies in the power supply in Germany has increased significantly. According to the report, which covers 2018 and 2019, there is a need for action, especially in the transport and building sectors. / Hoe / DP / mis