Action begins in August and can strengthen Jair Bolsonaro in key states for presidential election

The inclusion of thousands of people in Auxílio Brasil as of August should be greater in the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. They are where there are more families eligible to enter the social program, according to a mapping by the Ministry of Citizenship obtained by the Power 360.

The regions are key to the electoral dispute. The last card of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to hook the poorest public is the distribution of the boosted aid of R$ 600 starting in August and the inclusion of more people in the program.

The benefit proposal approved by Congress frees up BRL 26 billion to spend on the initiative, which will eliminate the waiting list of 1.6 million families (or 4.7 million people) for Auxílio Brasil. The government raised the number until the 3rd week of July. But thousands of people can still register to try to enter the new round of inclusion.

The data crossed by Power 360 show that the Northeast and Southeast regions lead the number of people in the queue. There are 1.9 million and 1.7 million, respectively, who meet the criteria for inclusion in the social program.

The two regions are vital for the claim. That’s where most of the electorate is. In them, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Squid (PT) leads the voting intentions, considering the margins of the last poll PowerDate. The current president wants to close this gap and needs to win in some of the local states to win.

According to the data, Rio de Janeiro has 757 thousand people (251 thousand families) waiting for help. São Paulo follows, with 607 thousand people (201 thousand families) waiting.

Bahia has 520 thousand people in the queue. In Pernambuco, there are 412 thousand people.

Auxílio Brasil currently benefits 18.1 million families with R$ 400 per month. Each family has an average of 3 members. Usually, the mother is the person who receives the money to help with the household budget.

For the survey, the Power 360 considered the total number of families eligible to receive Auxílio Brasil and multiplied it by 3 to find out how many people should benefit if the queue is zeroed, as allowed by the proposal approved by Congress.

The date of inclusion and the exact number of future beneficiaries must be defined as of August.





METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was held from July 17 to 19, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07122/2022.