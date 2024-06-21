Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/21/2024 – 8:34

The number of customers accessing 5G mobile internet is growing rapidly and at a pace well above the previous technology, 4G. This scenario has led operators’ customers to migrate to plans with more data and higher prices, according to company executives.

After 22 months since the activation of the 5G signal, the country already has 26 million accesses using the new technology. In the same period after its implementation, 4G had 6.8 million accesses, according to data from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

“Really, the expansion dynamics of 5G are accelerating”, said the president of Claro, Paulo César Teixeira, when citing Anatel data during the Teletime TEC event, in São Paulo, this Thursday, 20. “In Brazil, around Half of the population is already in areas with 5G coverage. This clearly shows that we are heading in the right direction.”

According to Teixeira, one of the factors that contributed to the accelerated growth of 5G was the effort by operators and cell phone manufacturers to launch devices at affordable prices. The first 5G cell phones still had high prices, but the value has been falling. “Last year, we reached devices in the range of R$1,000 to R$1,500. Now, we want to go to R$500,” he stated, predicting this to be accomplished by next year.

The president of Claro added that the customer satisfaction indicator (NSP, in the jargon) who use 5G is 24 points higher – on a scale of 0 to 100 – than that of 4G users. “This is due to the differentiated performance of 5G, with speeds 11 to 12 times greater than that of 4G. Another point is that, in the past, it was difficult to cover large events, but this has improved a lot”, he said, referring to the fact that 5G allows thousands of devices to be connected simultaneously in the same areas.

At Claro, 30% of data traffic on mobile networks already comes from 5G. In cities like São Paulo, it is 40% – the data only considers regions where coverage is already available. As a result, the expectation is for an increase in the average amount spent per Claro customer. “The customer is consuming more data, so they are forced to upgrade their plan,” noted Teixeira.

Consumption

Also present at the event, TIM’s marketing director, Paulo Esperandio, stated that data traffic from 5G customers is around 30% to 40% higher than with the previous technology. “More quality leads to greater consumption,” he said. “We see a brutal increase in consumption, from the most basic items to streaming services,” he said.

According to Esperandio, TIM has made an effort to expand 5G coverage. In nine capitals, the operator has already positioned antennas in 100% of the neighborhoods, he mentioned. He also confirmed that there was an improvement in quality assessment by customers combined with an increase in consumption.

These factors have favored the migration of customers to higher value-added plans. In other words, prepaid customers look for “control” type plans. These, in turn, have gone to “pure” postpaid. “This generates for us an increase in the average ticket and generation of value”, stated the executive, citing that, from the base, around 10% to 15% start to consume a more expensive plan.

Expansion

In the Northeast, Brisanet expects an expansion in the growth rate of the number of mobile internet customers in the coming months. The company, which is the largest broadband operator in the region, activated 4G and 5G signals at the end of last year, starting in Ceará.

In May, it reached the milestone of 100 thousand cell phone customers, with coverage available in an area where 6.1 million inhabitants live. In broadband, it has 1.3 million subscribers. “The mobile business tends to accelerate,” said the president of Brisanet, José Roberto Nogueira, who also participated in the telecommunications sector event in São Paulo yesterday. “The expectation is that, month by month, we will have more visibility of this upward ramp.”

The estimate of acceleration from now on is due to the fact that the operator will expand its sales channels. Until now, sales have basically been made door-to-door, with a network of 2,000 technicians who make visits for broadband installation and maintenance.

