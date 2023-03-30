Recently completed the full sale of name and brand rights Atletico Morelia to businessman Jose Luis Higueraby the company of Aztec Televisionproperty of Ricardo Salinas Pliego. The Michoacan soccer team has issued a statement informing about the total acquisition of the trademark rightsby the ex-director of the Chivas del Guadalajara.

The traditional coat of armsthe Canaries It has been a symbol of identity for the people of Michoacán for many years and has been valued in the history of mexican soccer. The team’s board of directors has expressed its commitment to defend the colors on and off the field on behalf of Michoacan and your people.

The Michoacan team has reported that the transfer of rights for the sole use and exploitation of the brand Atletico Morelia has been paid in full to the company TV Azteca SAB de CV

However, at present, the Michoacán team has no plans to process its possible promotion to the First division.