The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, in partnership and cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority, announced the launch of a set of qualitative initiatives to expand the participation of youth from the public and private sectors in “Jahez”, the largest national platform for developing future skills and talents in the UAE. This is part of the approved projects of the “National Youth Agenda 2031”, with the aim of enhancing the contributions of Emirati youth to the sustainable national development process, by taking advantage of opportunities to develop and hone their future skills, according to the latest programmes and interactive content provided by the platform.

The new initiatives through the “Jahez” platform will focus on engaging young people who are keen to invest in opportunities to develop their future capabilities. Work will be done to design future-specific programs to develop their talents and meet their ambitions, and provide them with the opportunity to develop advanced specialized skills that contribute to enhancing their readiness for the future.

Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Laila Al Suwaidi, stressed that expanding youth participation in the “Jahez” platform reflects the approach of diversity and inclusiveness in creating opportunities and enhancing future skills in all sectors, which translates the keenness of the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to invest in developing the capabilities of youth and empowering them with strategic skills and opportunities that ensure their participation in advancing the development process in the country, starting from their positions in government and private entities.

She added: “Empowering youth for the future through the Jahez platform consolidates the culture of continuous learning and self-development, and contributes to advancing institutional transformation efforts towards achieving readiness for the future, by raising efficiency and performance and developing capabilities to find sustainable solutions, with the aim of keeping pace with the challenges of the digital age and leading its transformations towards opportunities that enhance the UAE’s prestigious position in the fields of development and global leadership.”

For his part, Khalid Al Nuaimi, Acting Director of the Federal Youth Authority, said: “Investing in youth through a national agenda dedicated to them gives them the opportunity to develop their capabilities and gain experience. We are pleased to be part of expanding youth participation in the (Jahez) platform, which aims to develop their skills and talents, in line with future requirements in the public and private sectors. Therefore, we invite them to join the platform and benefit from the available training programs and opportunities, and we look forward to seeing their contributions and creativity in various fields.”

The latest “Jahez” initiatives come within the framework of the cooperation agreement between the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Federal Youth Authority, aiming to empower youth with future skills, coinciding with the launch of the second version of the “Jahez” platform, enhanced with interactive digital experiences specifically designed to meet the needs of institutions and the aspirations of employees, as the platform relies in its new version on artificial intelligence technologies to provide personalized educational content in line with the path of each employee.