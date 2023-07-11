The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the expansion of the base of private establishments targeted for Emiratisation to include individual companies and establishments whose number of employees ranges from 20 to 49 in specific economic activities, in implementation of a decision issued by the Council of Ministers in this regard.

The decision aims to increase the number of citizens with the targeted establishments operating within 14 major economic activities, by appointing at least one citizen in 2024 and another citizen in 2025, while annual financial contributions will be imposed against establishments that are not committed to achieving the required amount of 96 thousand dirhams for the citizen. Who has not been appointed, starting from January 2025 for the year 2024, while financial contributions of 108 thousand dirhams will be imposed in January 2026 for the year 2025, and establishments are allowed to install the value of contributions in agreement with the Ministry.

The decision obliges the establishment to appoint a replacement citizen within a maximum of two months, or to pay the financial contributions prescribed for the target year, in the event that it reduces the number of citizens it has after the end of the target year.

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, said: “The expansion of the base of the establishments targeted for Emiratisation came based on a study of economic activities and the reality of the selected establishments that employ from 20 to 49 workers, as their rapid growth and ability to provide jobs and an appropriate work environment was shown, which would attract Citizens to work in these facilities, which constitutes a strong impetus for Emiratisation, accelerating the achievement of its objectives, and enhancing the contribution of the private sector in this national file, which has achieved impressive results in light of the support and directives of the wise leadership and the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Vice President Council of Ministers, Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar added: “We are confident that the decision to expand the base of establishments targeted for Emiratisation will have a positive impact and gains on the citizens and the establishments themselves, which can benefit from the support of the (Nafes) program, which provides the private sector with qualified Emirati cadres who are able to work efficiently in various sectors.” economic sectors in the country.

The economic activities targeted by the decision to expand the base of establishments targeted by Emiratisation in selected activities include the following sectors: information and communications, financial and insurance activities, real estate activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, administrative and support services activities, education, activities in the field of human health and social work, arts Recreation, mining and quarrying, manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail trade, transportation and warehousing, and accommodation and hospitality services activities.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will identify the targeted establishments by applying the decision according to the economic activities referred to, and inform the establishments of their targets through the ministry’s digital channels. The establishments will be determined according to data such as job types, work environment, geographical location, nature of growth in economic activity, and localization priorities.

It is scheduled that the provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. (95) for the year 2022 and its amendments, and any other specific fines stipulated in the legislation in force, will be applied if any manipulation, fraud, or fictitious localization on the part of the facility is proven, or incorrect data is provided.

The implementation of the decision to expand the base of establishments targeted for Emiratisation comes in parallel with the continuation of achieving the Emiratisation targets for establishments whose employees number 50 or more, by achieving a growth rate of 1% every six months in the localization of skilled jobs.