The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the entry into force of the decision to expand the base of companies covered by Emiratisation targets, next Monday, to include more than 12,000 private companies, employing between 20 and 49 workers.

It revealed that about 12% of private sector jobs were classified as “green.”

In detail, the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, confirmed that the UAE’s experience reflects its commitment to enabling a just transition for workers on its soil, through a comprehensive vision that puts people at the top of its priorities, and is based on the continuous development of skills, in line with the needs of the changing labor market, and developing… Innovative social protection mechanisms that support adaptation to climate change, noting that approximately 12% of private sector jobs are classified as green jobs. Al-Awar said in statements to the Labor Market Magazine, “The UAE is at the forefront of countries that take the initiative to develop strategies and launch initiatives that support climate action,” noting that the Just Transition Platform (which was opened during the COP28 activities) provides a pioneering opportunity to exchange experiences and expertise. And identifying best practices in the areas of climate action, which contributes to drawing a road map to reach a more sustainable future.

He stressed that the Ministry has long sought, through its policies in the labor market, to create and maintain a prosperous and attractive environment for talents from all over the world, and to provide the appropriate conditions for their excellence and creativity, noting that the Ministry is working on preparing a report to evaluate the status of green jobs in the country, as part of its efforts to study Future labor market trends, addressing gaps, and proposing action plans to build a more sustainable future in light of global changes and the effects of this transformation on workers and the labor market.

For its part, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that more than 12,000 private companies employing between 20 and 49 workers have entered the Council of Ministers’ decision to expand the companies included in the Emiratisation targets next January, by appointing at least one citizen in 2024, and another citizen during the year. The year is 2025.

She indicated that this decision is expected to create approximately 12,000 job opportunities annually during the years 2024 and 2025 for citizens in various vital economic sectors, which constitutes support for the Emiratisation file, and a continuation of the success achieved by this vital file, which is a priority for the UAE government. The Ministry explained that annual financial contributions are scheduled to be imposed on companies that are not committed to achieving what is required of them, in the amount of 96 thousand dirhams for the citizen who has not been appointed, starting in January 2025 for the year 2024, while financial contributions worth 108 thousand dirhams will be imposed in January 2026 for the year 2026. 2025, while companies will be allowed to pay the value of contributions in installments in agreement with the Ministry.

She also confirmed that this decision comes in parallel with the continued implementation of Emiratisation targets for companies that employ 50 or more employees by achieving a growth rate of 2% annually in skilled jobs. She pointed out that these 12,000 companies were identified according to several criteria and data, including the quality of their jobs, the extent of their compatibility with Emiratisation goals, their work environment, their geographical locations, the nature of their growth, and other criteria that would attract citizens to work for them, and continue to work for them. Their jobs, noting that the selection of the aforementioned economic activities was based on their rapid growth and their ability to provide jobs and the appropriate work environment, which would attract citizens to work in these companies, which constitutes a strong impetus for Emiratization, accelerating the achievement of its goals, and enhancing the private sector’s contribution to this national file.

14 activities

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the 12,000 companies operate in 14 specific economic activities, including information and communications, financial and insurance activities, real estate activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, administrative and support services activities, education, activities in the field of human health and social work, and the arts. Entertainment, mining and quarrying, manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail trade, transportation and warehousing, accommodation and hospitality services activities.

She pointed out that the companies included in the decision have been notified, to give them sufficient opportunity to achieve the Emiratisation targets required of them, while the Ministry holds training workshops to educate the owners of these companies about the mechanisms for achieving the targets, and how to benefit from the support provided by the “Nafes” platform to attract national cadres that suit their needs.