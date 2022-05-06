The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has intensified its inspection campaigns on food preparation and selling facilities, including restaurants, popular kitchens, central kitchens, bakeries, sweets and nuts shops, toasters and popular sweet shops, as well as food transport and delivery vehicles in various regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region, as part of its activities for the blessed Eid Al Fitr. As part of its commitment to ensuring the safety of food traded in the emirate.

During the inspection campaigns, the authority’s inspectors focused on following up the storage and preparation areas and places for handling and displaying foods to ensure the application of health and food safety standards in these establishments. The inspectors were also keen on educating the owners of food establishments and food handlers with the best practices to ensure the application of all health requirements and health and food safety standards in terms of treatment. They also stressed the importance of focusing during this period on the application of the tracking and retrieval system when receiving the raw materials used in preparing food.

The authority confirmed its readiness to respond to all food notifications and reports of food poisoning cases around the clock, stressing the importance of the commitment of food handlers to maintain personal hygiene and the need to follow the instructions for food handlers and reflect them on all operations and practices within the facility, to ensure the safety of food circulated for all consumers.

In a related context, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority was keen to provide all its vital services to customers throughout the Eid Al Fitr holiday, as the fodder distribution centers across the emirate continued to provide its services and distribute feed to deserving homeowners during the Eid holiday. The period from Wednesday 4 May to Saturday 7 May 2022 in order to meet the needs of livestock breeders.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority calls on the public to report any observations on food products or erroneous preparation practices by calling the toll-free number of the Abu Dhabi Government call center 800555, while avoiding purchasing from unlicensed sources.



