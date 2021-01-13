CC OO Región de Murcia has as objectives for 2021, among other things, to continue negotiating the ERTE extensions that are considered necessary, monitor the application of the agreement in the field of teleworking, consolidate the staff of the Murcian Health Service (SMS), oppose the “privatization process of the school network”, monitor the implementation of the equality plans and create a body for participation and planning on the Mar Menor.

There is a special concern in CC OO of the Region for the “poor” compliance with the First State Agreement for the improvement of public employment, which “has not covered what was committed to reducing the precariousness of public procurement.” The union will continue to denounce the persistence of hiring programs in the public administration and the “job insecurity that this entails.”

In addition, the collective conflict generated in the General State Administration continues this year as a result of the non-application of the remuneration tables of the IV single labor personnel agreement, not paying arrears, and not yet negotiating the conditions of application of the partial retirement of the labor staff. Another “workhorse” for CC OO is the “lack of will to negotiate in the modernization of the Public Administration and the implementation of the Recovery Plan.”

Change of production model in Cartagena



On the other hand, CC OO announced that it will continue to raise in 2021 the debate on the change of production model in Cartagena, understanding that “an economy that is only based on agriculture, hospitality and tourism leads to unsafe and poorly paid jobs.” For the union, it is necessary to turn the Cartagena region back into an industrial economy.

The union will also require the regional government to “get involved” in the funding from the UPCT through a multi-year plan that “prevents a reduction in the budget of this public university, which is essential for the employment of the entire region of Cartagena and the entire Region.”

In addition, and in coordination with the Confederation, CC OO of the Region will continue negotiating the extensions of ERTE that are considered necessary; as well as the autonomic complementation of the amounts both for the person who while in ERTE have not received the SMI as well as those who have consumed the unemployment and do not have another type of benefit.

On the other hand, CC OO announced that it will facilitate training for all those unemployed people who request it in order to improve their chances in finding a job once the pandemic ends, or for those in ERTE who decide to improve their training during the work stoppage. CC OO Región de Murcia has already begun a round of contacts with different social actors and political parties with a progressive bias with the aim of “uniting in working groups that allow the union’s initiatives to be taken to the Regional Assembly and the Murcian executive.”

According to the union, and despite the current situation of health and social crisis, the SMI, the Labor Reform and pensions “cannot be exposed to the right to veto of the employer because, although it is true, we are at a particularly sensitive moment for the business fabric, it is also true that significant growth is expected in the Spanish economy during 2021 ».

Consolidation of the health workforce



Regarding the objectives of the Health Federation of CC OO, they go through “observing that the proposal accepted by the SMS is fulfilled in terms of staff consolidation in the first quarter of 2021”. Likewise, he announced that compensation measures will continue to be negotiated with the SMS for the overexertion of the staff who are on the front line when it comes to assisting patients with Covid-19.

For its part, the CC OO Teaching Federation announced that it will continue to make a “firm opposition” to the “privatization process of the network of schools and the diversion of public funds to support the private network of schools, as well as denouncing the process of commercialization of Vocational Training ».

By 2021, the Education Federation does not give up its efforts to ensure that the educational community develop its activity “in the best possible way” and proposes a “deep review of the blendedness process, as well as the demand for the reduction of ratios and sufficient funding about”.

Federation of Services



On the other hand, by 2021 the Federation of Citizen Services has the challenge of unlocking various agreements without renewal, such as transport and goods by road, without negotiations since 2019; as well as the sector passenger transport agreement that was mobilized during the last quarter of last year and also the agreement for cinemas, car parks and garages that has completed its validity; lastly, it works in the negotiation of the media agreement.

With regard to the Federation of Services, the union warned that the hotel and trade agreements “have been stagnant, for different reasons, for years,” according to CC OO, for which it is “essential” to reactivate the negotiating tables and sign the agreements.

According to the Construction and Services Federation, one of the things that are happening in the construction sector is the “excess” of working hours, although the agreement includes this situation, and holidays are not respected either. Therefore, the Federation is going to request a greater number of labor inspections to try to correct this situation.

In the building cleaning sector, CC OO is going to focus its efforts on achieving full payment of the additional hours of workers and compliance with the Regional Agreement. From the Federation of Industry and Agrifood, they will continue working to unblock the collective agri-food agreements. The objective of CC OO is to achieve salary increases in the sector, exceeding the wages of the SMI and with the aim of reaching 14,000 euros per year of minimum wage in all agricultural agreements in Murcia.

One of the concerns of the Federation of Pensioners and Retirees of CC OO is the situation of the Dependency Care Residences, especially those of the Elderly due to the scourge of COVID. Thus, the union will demand from the Community “a minimum to address a detailed report on the situation of the residences, and a draft of improvements that includes models of residences implemented in our environment.”

For its part, the Secretariat for Women and Equality, Youth and Social Policy will influence the implementation and monitoring of Equality plans in companies with more than 100 workers, as well as monitoring the completion at the regional level of the salary register of equal pay between women and men

Likewise, it will continue to provide advice and monitoring in matters of equality, prevention of gender violence and LGTBI discrimination, both in the social and institutional spheres, especially in the Regional Pact for the Economic and Social Reactivation of the Region in the face of the pandemic, in the aid for the conciliation of work, family and personal life and in the Quality Employment Strategy Region of Murcia 2021-2025.

Finally, the CCOO Secretary of the Environment and Occupational Health intends to initiate a line of work aimed at proposing strategies to regain the central position of the industrial sector in the economic growth model. CC OO emphasizes the urgent need to create a participation and planning body on the Mar Menor, which has a decisive character, and to which all the contributions of the different agents for decision-making are sent.