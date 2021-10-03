Let’s start by saying: the scooter we are talking about in this article is very expensive and very useless, since it cannot be used on everyday roads. But the model Expacio WTF it has something special on a technical level that puts it on a different basis than other means of transport.

Leaving aside the name, which as an acronym in the British language has a meaning that cannot be reported here, and leaving out the legal regulations that place a maximum speed on scooters or e-Scooters, the model built by the Expacio craftsmen has some very interesting data. First of all, has a top speed of 110 kilometers per hour. It also has a 60Ah lithium-ion battery that reaches 160 kilometers of range at an average of 30 per hour, and 60 kilometers at maximum speed. And finally, it has a decidedly counter-current design, in Cyberpunk style.

The WTF scooter can easily go off-road thanks to the 13-inch front wheels and 11-inch rear wheels, also taking advantage of independent suspension with 160 mm of travel, pneumatic shock absorbers and an aluminum frame. It costs over 16,000 euros, a tidy sum considering that to use it to the best of its ability you have to fish for some stretches out of the usual traffic. Of course, it only takes six seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour and the battery is fully rechargeable in two hours. But it’s a toy that most scooter enthusiasts can’t have.

It could be defined as a super scooter, and in fact the price and the qualities of the Expacio WTF, in due proportion, are to a classic e-scooter as a McLaren Artura is to a Fiat Panda. However, it is pleasing to see how the engineers have indulged themselves for this project, and that they felt free to explore the performance side to the fullest.