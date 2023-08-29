This year many worthwhile video games have come out, one of them is precisely Diablo IV, which has been quite addictive for those who have already had the fortune to try it on consoles or in the comfort of the pc. And now, the game will have an eye-catching promotion where players will be able to increase their gold and also experience.

from 10 AM PT (11:00 AM in the case of Mexico) from September 1 to September 5, all players will get 25% increased XP and Gold. This bonus applies to both Season and Eternal Realms, and to all world levels. Something that is quite curious, since the event coincides with another important event in the world of games.

In the same day frame, early access to Starfield It will have been released for the players, so some think that its launch is to be eclipsed in some way, since this type of experience increases are not always given in the franchise Blizzard. Something that is contrasting at the same time, since it is the game of a company that plans to buy them very soon.

Remember that Diablo IV is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Unlike many comments on the internet, I don’t think this will overshadow Starfield Early Access, it’s a highly anticipated game so nothing really is going to happen. Also, Diablo IV is more niche and not such a general game.