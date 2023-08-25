The third in this series of refreshing cocktails that this medium brings to combat the sweltering heat of this summer is called Exotic Spritz, a drink in which sweetness is very present thanks to the presence of moscato wine, making it ideal for any palate as it is an elaboration with a very moderate alcoholic presence.

Being a soft drink, it goes perfectly with brunch.



Precisely if there is a base for this cocktail, it is undoubtedly the moscato wine -with a significant presence of 12 cl in the mix-, made with the well-known muscatel grape, which is famous for its sweet taste. Preserved since ancient Greece, this grape variety is today an enormous wine production worldwide, especially in Italian regions. However, this wine has managed to spread to other important territories such as Spain, France, Greece and Romania.

And it is that the key to the brilliant symbiosis between the Exotic Spritz and the wine is the low alcohol content -around 5.5%- produced by the muscatel grape, which provides a sweetness that absorbs all the prominence of the drink.

The Schweppes Hibiscus tonic is the other great leg that holds the freshness and sweetness of the Exotic Spritz. With its fruity 15 cl of a natural aroma of hibiscus flower and directly inspired by the wild flowers of Hawaii, this tonic brings that extra smooth exuberance to the mixture that permeates all the flavor and transports us to a paradisiacal destination.

“Like the Fresquito, Exotic Spritz maintains the essence of those refreshing cocktails that allow pairing, usually with a tapa, as it is a softer drink and without significant alcoholic content,” says Borja Cortina, a renowned Asturian bartender, although clarifies that the idiosyncrasy of these summer cocktails is to consume them alone, without too much accompaniment, in order to enjoy the experience that each mix brings together.

Serve all the ingredients in a large wine glass with plenty of ice and stir gently. Decorate and perfume with peppermint and orange peel.

However, being a soft drink, “it works very well for light meals, such as a salad, some pickles or any other appetizer,” he adds. Therefore, it is a line that goes fantastically to combine with a brunch. Also, like its predecessor, it is a cocktail that can be consumed at any time of the day. “Whether it’s mid-morning, after a meal or after dinner, these cocktails are very flexible to take at any time,” says the ‘bartender’.

Exotic Spritz is a very simple cocktail to prepare as it is a direct drink, without much preparation. Thus, all the ingredients are served directly in a tall wine glass with plenty of ice -preferably in cubes, and not with crushed ice- and then gently stir until the liquid is well mixed. Once the elaboration is done, it is decorated with mint and orange peel as the final detail of a sweet and refreshing cocktail ideal for summer.