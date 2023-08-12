From the category ‘do you remember this one?’, an extremely premium sedan with a 300 hp strong V6 that can be yours as an occasion!

Last week we had a car that is unintentionally an exotic as the occasion on Saturday. The Infiniti Q60 3.0t was an expensive offer and that meant that only a handful of people in the Netherlands bought such a car. Today we have something similar, but even more exotic. This is the Hyundai Genesis.

Hyundai Genesis

Something weird is going on. Because you certainly know the Hyundai Genesis, but as a rear-wheel drive coupe with V6. It was delivered in the Netherlands and although it was not a huge success, it is quite a nice breath of fresh air from a then somewhat unloved Hyundai. But that was officially the Hyundai Genesis Coupé. In South Korea, the Hyundai name was dropped quite quickly to make the Genesis Coupé feel a little more high-quality. So there was also a Genesis Sedan. A large, voluptuous premium sedan on a rear-wheel drive platform, intended primarily for the Korean and American markets.

The marketing of the Genesis Sedan was somewhat odd. As mentioned, Genesis was already a kind of brand name on the Genesis Coupe in South Korea, where no Hyundai logo could be found either. Almost the same was true for the Genesis Sedan. There is no Hyundai logo on the steering wheel, the front and the hub caps, but a winged badge as the Genesis logo. Yet there was still a Hyundai logo on the back and the car is officially called Hyundai Genesis. With a mild facelift in 2016, Genesis became the brand name and model G80, eventually spawning Hyundai’s new premium brand called Genesis.

No Dutch success

Such a gigantic luxury boat from a brand like Hyundai was a difficult sales pitch in Europe and especially in the Netherlands. In fact, there are only about six Genesis sedans on Dutch license plates and five of them are imported. The sixth is this: an original Dutch Hyundai Genesis Sedan: the only one! Hyundai Nederland had this Genesis in their fleet to introduce the Dutchman to this luxurious sedan, but did not officially import it. You could, if you were really serious about it. Guess how many people were really seriously interested in a Hyundai sedan costing 111,160 euros. If you want the reason that Genesis as a brand is not yet on the Dutch market, then we suspect that this ex-demo is one of the biggest reasons.

Total picture

As an occasion, however, you are looking at a great overall picture. A huge sedan with in this case four-wheel drive and the 3.8 liter V6. That engine is the reason that the car in 2015 was priced completely out of all forms of environmental allowances and additions, but still. It just delivered 315 hp and 361 Nm. 0 to 100 therefore went in 6.5 seconds.

An additional advantage: this is a car with which Hyundai wanted to profile itself as a manufacturer of luxurious sloops. As a demo car you can only get away with that if you also turn it into a technical showpiece. That is why almost every option that you could get on the Hyundai Genesis is also on this copy. Heated and ventilated seats, an opening panorama roof, 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, Premium Audio from Lexicon, soft-close doors: the list goes on and on.

To buy

According to the registration report, this car has never had a private owner, only two importers and a car dealership. Yet it has driven 40,786 kilometers in eight years. As mentioned, the catalog value of this highly decorated Hyundai Genesis was 111,160 euros.

This Hyundai sedan with V6 should really be your thing, but for 31,985 euros it will already be a good offer. And then you can really say that you have something unique, namely the only newly delivered Hyundai Genesis in the Netherlands. A real exotic! Buying is of course possible marketplace.

