NOh, you don’t see much, but real connoisseurs already have an initial basic feeling. Santiporn Sangchai is such a man of experience and knowledge. He leans forward devoutly, looks at the young plants in the pots and weighs them up. Here and there a gentle smile flits across his face. Some of the plants will not make it, but others have great chances among collectors because the color is special, the shape is unusual or both simply harmonize perfectly. There’s something so perfect about the Batman variety. Deep dark leaves and compact, elegant growth. Or the ‘Pinky’ variety in a beguilingly beautiful matt antique rose color. Laura Ashley would have loved it.

The Thai Santiporn Sangchai has achieved a lot as a breeder and still knows that nature sets the pace in all his trying things out. The breeding track is divided into dissatisfaction and enthusiasm. Nothing is predictable, even if his experience keeps protecting him from too much disappointment. He feels most comfortable between the rows of tables with his euphorbias, cacti and succulents, which stand out from the crowd and signify the pride of the breeders. “My first favorite plants were tillandsias and bromeliads. The first plant that I really made money off of was a small one Huperzia ‘Lycopodium’ nummulariifolia. At the time I bought it for just under 300 baht (about 8.25 euros). After a year of intensive care, I sold the specimen as a magnificent bush for 4,000 baht (around 110 euros), ”says Santiporn Sangchai.

Every plant is unique

A start was made. Then he quickly realized that he had a talent for plants. So in 2007 he rented an area in the Nonthaburi province in the west of Bangkok, where his nursery is still located today. Four years later, the dream seemed already over. A great flood completely flooded entire areas and also his nursery. A new start followed, but the danger of flooding hangs over the place like a sword of Damocles to this day. But Santiporn Sangchai is not a man who gives up. The always youthful breeder is not only a star in the euphorbia scene in his home country. He is considered one of the most innovative breeders, especially of the genus Euphorbia francoisii has brought new momentum. One of his favorites is the ‘The Great’ variety, which combines jet black leaves with light green flowers. His many fans are happy to point out that he has revived the genus and catapulted it into a new universe with his breeds. What passes through his hands inspires jurors and all those collectors who are looking for the extraordinary. As a gardener, he feels at home and very much at home, which is also due to the fact that he has found his personal plant culture and does not have to offer a hodgepodge of species in his nursery.