The smugglers described as “chauffeurs of boats”, the migratory route an “exotic journey to Crotone and its surroundings”: the order validating the arrest of two of the four suspected of having brought the overturned boat towards the Italian coast is controversial with disastrous results off the coast of Cutro. Michele Ciociola, the investigating judge in question, is known for the exuberant style he uses in official documents.

In his opinion, Fami Fuat, a 50-year-old Turk, and Khalid Arslan, a 25-year-old Pakistani, must remain in prison to avert the risk of absconding and repeating the crimes they are accused of, from aiding and abetting illegal immigration to shipwreck and injury.

In a prologue, Ciociola writes: “Indestructible and ever more opulent Turkish criminal organizations toast the latest humanitarian tragedy (the disastrous earthquake that engulfed part of Turkey and already battered Syria) which will give their trafficking a further myriad of desperate people. In the meantime it has found a tragic epiphany of what has already been touched upon and predicted on many occasions”.

The reference is precisely to the shipwreck of Cutro: “Far from standing up as the Cassandra of the moment, the writer, burdened by the horrors of the last Pythagorean storm, is about to examine the last stop ordered in the matter of illegal immigration”. The investigating judge also expresses words of pain for the victims: “Unlike the usual, the present case registers dozens of victims, victims of a fate deaf to their hopes and of a state of necessity that cannot otherwise be faced except at the mercy of desperate journeys of the hope”.

The ordinance is also peppered with an observation on the international geopolitical context: “Due to the echo of the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian-speaking workforce has disappeared, in recent months the charioteers of the boats are almost exclusively of Turkish nationality”.

And he also adds: “The landing cannot be the result of an epiphenomenal agreement between four friends at the bar who, having come across at least 180 desperate people by chance, decide to face the perils of the sea to speculate on their desire for freedom”. Salvatore Perri, lawyer of one of the suspects, prefers not to comment and declares: “The enormity of the tragedy and the length of the proceedings have not so far allowed us to see the differences between my client, who is a migrant, and the real smugglers”.