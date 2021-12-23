A.ls Saskia Brix comes home, it’s Christmas time. The St. Nicholas plates are on the table. One for her daughter, one for her son. Cookies, nuts, tangerines. She sees the Christmas decorations in the windows. And the Advent wreath on the living room table. Three candles have already burned down. It’s half past one in the night. She puts down the suitcase. Close your eyes once, inhale the smell of oranges and gingerbread. The way it only smells at Christmas. Then she sneaks up the stairs. Her husband and children have long been asleep. She lies down. Tired of the trip. To Greenland and back. Brix, the deep sea researcher at the Senckenberg Institute in Frankfurt, spent five weeks traveling south of the polar region to discover new species in the deep sea on behalf of the United Nations. Just surrounded by water, in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. No land in sight, but blue skies, icy cold and eventually snow. Another world. Then she falls asleep.

When Saskia Brix tells her story, it’s that of a homecomer. A modern Christmas fairy tale. At least for her, her children and her husband. There are many jobs in which people cannot be with their families at Christmas. Doctors and nurses in a hospital, soldiers, police officers, subway drivers, pilots, firefighters. Deep sea researchers are also part of it. Saskia Brix has experienced three times spending thousands of kilometers away from her family on Christmas Eve. Surrounded by water, silence, with the family in mind, but focused on what brought them to this ship: the mission to explore the deep sea. But as exciting, as important as the research is, she says, coming home is always something special.