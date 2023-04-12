In Japan, it is possible to enjoy a coffee while an owl perches on your head, or sit in a bar where live penguins gaze at you from behind a Plexiglas wall. Country’s exotic animal cafes are popular with locals and visitors looking for novelty, cuteness, and selfies. Customers can even buy animals at some cafes and take them home.

But visitors may not realize that many of these cafes can put wildlife conservation, their own and public health, and animal welfare at risk. In a comprehensive survey of Japan’s animal cafes published earlier this year in the journal Conservation Science and Practice, researchers found 3,793 individual animals belonging to 419 different species, 52 of which are threatened with extinction. Nine of the species are banned from international trade.

“Some species that we saw are of very questionable origins,” said Marie Sigaud, now a veterinarian at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, who conducted the study as a postdoctoral researcher at Kyoto University. Many of the animals are “most likely wild-caught, and this has implications for their long-term survival.”

In a typical cafe, individual animals of different species are crammed into a small room where people can touch them while drinking, said Cécile Sarabian, a cognitive ecologist at Nagoya University and a co-author of the findings. “It’s a great interface for sharing potential pathogens,” she said. The laws governing animal cafes are “pretty weak,” Sarabian added.

The researchers are calling on Japan to strengthen them.

Since the first known animal cafe opened in Taiwan, in 1998, featuring cats and dogs, the concept has spread throughout Asia. But Japan appears to be “the epicenter of the phenomenon,” Sigaud said.

The researchers visited some cafes in Japan in person and also conducted searches online and on social media using keywords such as “pet cafe,” “otter cafe,” and “petting zoo” in both English and Japanese. They found 142 exotic animal cafes across the Japanese archipelago and listed all the species they observed in photos posted on the cafe’s websites and social media accounts, excluding insects.

Birds represented 62 percent of the species, and 40 percent of them were owls. But the researchers also recorded dozens of reptiles and mammals. Some species were of particular concern, including the critically endangered rock turtle and the Central American river turtle. Bengal slow lorises and Sunda slow lorises are endangered species that are frequently poached and banned from international trade. They are difficult to breed in captivity. “So where do they come from?” Dr. Sigaud said. “It’s hard to believe they’re legal.”

They also noted wellness concerns at the cafes. Animals can become stressed by constant handling, raptors are chained to perches and nocturnal species interact with visitors throughout the day, Sarabian said. Almost all are kept in small cages and are cared for by untrained people.

Kohei Kimura, owner of Funny Creatures Forest, an animal cafe in Kyoto that specializes in reptiles, said he often heard criticism like that raised by the new study. Kimura—whose cafe features about 40 kinds of reptiles, plus three owls and a few tropical fish—said he was very careful to make sure he didn’t contribute to these problems. He gets all of his animals from wholesalers in Japan or raises them himself.

Kimura, who has loved cold-blooded creatures since he was a child, said he opened his cafe to share “the charm of reptiles” with others. “In Japan, reptiles are often disliked and thought to be scary,” she said, “but in reality, many of them are gentle.”

By: RACHEL NUWER