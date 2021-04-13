Hombre de Hierro, the popular Marvel superhero, is flesh and blood. Without some of the features that amazed their movie fans, the so-called exoskeletons are a reality that came as a consequence of the new technologies and, at the same time, they captivated companies of the stature of General Motors and Fiat.

These also called “portable robots” are an external device that supports, covers and protects its user, granting higher levels of strength and endurance higher than those of an average person.

“Many of the early prototypes were focused on military and medical applicationsBut in recent years there has been an explosion of use in a variety of cases, “says Adrian Spragg, a technology expert at management consultancy Accenture.

This expansion, directly related to the rapid advances in technology, made factory workers use more and more exoskeletons.

Versions are also being developed to help people make your daily tasks easierfrom DIY to walking, stair climbing and other daily activities.

They are characterized by sometimes operating with batteries and by means of a computer, and incorporate motors and hydraulics. Although they can also be simpler designs that simply use springs and shock absorbers.

SuitX: the design of General Motors and Fiat



The SuitX suit is currently used in the plants of the Fiat automaker. Photo: SuitX

SuitX “suits” are now being tested by automakers General Motors and Fiat. Professor Kazerooni, who is also director of the Berkeley Human and Robotics Engineering Laboratory at the University of California, says the main benefit of the company’s exoskeletons is preventing muscle fatigue.

“We have shown that muscle activity in the back, shoulders and knees is reduced by 50%,” he says. “If muscle activities decrease, that means the risk of muscle injury is lower.

“This means that factory or plant managers get more productivity, their insurance costs are lower, and there are fewer workdays lost due to injuries. There are less costs and more productivity.”

The Iron Hand and other alternatives

General Motors is also looking for a battery-powered exoskeleton glove developed by Swedish firm Bioservo.

This glove, called Iron Hand (Iron Hand, in Spanish) has sensors and motors on each finger, which automatically respond to the level of force that the user applies to their hand when lifting or grasping something. Therefore, the glove absorbs some tension.

The american airline Delta Airlines, which announced last year that it was testing a full-body exoskeleton made by Utah-based Sarcos Robotics.

The exoskeleton is also applicable for the medical field with lightweight models. Photo: SuitX.

This force suit, which is being tested by Delta’s cargo handling, maintenance and ground support personnel, can lift weights up to 90 kg for eight hours straight.

The most advanced exoskeletons use Artificial Intelligence (AI), a software that, to a certain extent, can learn and adapt by itself. Professor Sandra Wachter, a senior researcher in AI at the University of Oxford, says these body suits are welcome, but also with some caution.

“In general, I consider this development to be very positive for health and safety at work, “says Watcher. Adding,” Machines are supposed to help us with boring, dangerous, and dirty jobs. “

However, at the moment, the more widespread adoption of exoskeleton technology is still constrained by a number of factors, including battery capacity, range of motion, and its $ 45,000 cost, according to data from the multinational Accenture.

Meanwhile, SuitX professor Kazerooni says falling prices will also open up the possibility of accessing a potentially huge market: recreational exoskeletons.

A recent report ensures that sales of this class of teams must now begin to pay off. Global exoskeleton revenue is expected to increase from $ 392 million in 2020 to 6.8 billion in 2030, according to ABI Research.

