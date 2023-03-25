Just over a week after making his new solo comeback, the singer and rapper kaiwho is part of EXOone of the most acclaimed bands in K-Pop, earned her first music show win as a solo singerwhich occurred in “Music Bank”South Korean show broadcast on KBS 2TV.

On the most recent broadcast of “Music Bank”, the songs “Set me free” by TWICE and “Rover” of Kai, were the candidates for first place. With a total of 8,161 points, EXO’s lead vocalist and dancer won his first trophy with his latest solo single.. Winners are determined based on a series of scores from digital music charts (65%), album sales (5%), number of times they air on KBS TV only (20%), and viewers’ choice. (10%).

Upon receiving his well-deserved trophy, Kim Jongin couldn’t help but cry, thanking the fans for all the support they give him. Faced with the immense emotion, the young K-Pop idol could not stop smiling, softening EXO L. “Actually, I didn’t think I would win first place, it’s been 11 years since my debut, and I still cry.”

After getting your first win as solo singer, Kai shared an emotional letter on his Instagram profileexpressing all his feelings for the important moment he lived in his musical career.

“Hello, this is the first time Kai has been ranked first, I was first! I wanted to run to you more than anything and say thank you very much. Once again thank you very much and I love you. Since my debut, I have never looked for the first place or a special award. A stage that I can be satisfied with, a singer recognized by everyone, and the time to focus on myself, was the most important thing. But as time passed day by day, the time I spent I spent with you, the memories and moments we made together, became my most important goal and happiness. It was the same with this album (‘Rover’).”

Kai stated that he started the creation of his third solo EP, with the mindset that he and EXO-L would have a great time together.. Starting from this, he started his activities with the mentality of leaving happy memories.

“There is no other reason that made me cry today, the hard work, the time, the first thing you did, nothing matters to me, only the love you give me, it felt so good in my heart. Our lovely fans who always give me happiness, thank you again for that heart. I will always try to be a humble person who knows how to appreciate the love I receive and return! Thank you very much and I love you.”

He Kai’s new album, “Rover”, shows another part of him on a personal and artistic level. It includes the lead single of the same name, as well as the B-Sides “Black Mirror”, “Slidin'”, “Bomba”, “Say you love me” and “Sinner”. For this new solo comeback, he concentrated on showing different types of performances, having the freedom to have what he wanted and what he likes.

“The songs and genres of the three albums I released have different vibes, concepts and atmospheres. Even when we talk about the colors, there is a contrast, I can say that I am even more satisfied with this project because I was able to bring more challenges, for example, in ‘Bomba’ there are excerpts in Spanish,” he said in an interview for the Brazilian magazine Quem.