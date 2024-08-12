Exor, 125 million buyback to reduce share capital: this is how John Elkann increasingly focuses on health

Exor will continue with the Share repurchase program announced on September 13, 2023 for the residual amount of up to 250 million euros in ordinary shares, in order to reduce Exor’s share capital in line with the announcement made on 13 September 2023. The company is starting today the second tranche of purchases up to 125 million euroswhich is expected to be completed by November 2024, or earlier if the maximum amount has been reached. The second tranche follows the first tranche of purchases of up to 125 million euros announced on 15 April 2024. This was communicated in a note. As of today, it is stated, The company holds 6,124,471 ordinary shares in treasury.



As reported by the Torino Cronaca website, this operation completes the buyback program that began in September last yearwhich was launched with a public purchase offer (OPA) of 750 million euros. The operation will be concluded in November or reaching the total amount of 250 million eurosThe buyback price will be set at 110% of the value of the shares recorded at the close of business on the last trading day prior to the start of the operation. Exor’s goal is to cancel the repurchased shares to reduce the holding company’s share capital, thus strengthening control by the reference shareholders. In particular, Giovanni Agnelli BV, one of the main entities of the Agnelli-Elkann family, had already contributed approximately 125 million euros.

In reality, this maneuver is part of a broader strategy aimed at Strengthen investments in the health sector. According to John Elkann’s plans, Exor plans to increase its stake in Philips and to intensify investments in biomedical research and private clinics. Recently, in fact, Exor has increased its commitment to Lifenet, a private healthcare group led by Nicola Bedin, investing €160 million over the past two years. In addition, in June, Exor subscribed a €90 million convertible bond, which Lifenet will use for its recent acquisitions of private hospitals and clinics in Piedmont, Lombardy and Lazio.