The holding company of the Elkann-Agnelli family, Exor, launched a non-profit venture builder created in collaboration with Talent Garden, Ogr Torino and Compagnia di San Paolo. The new initiative, called Windwill try to support the ideas of 30 young aspiring entrepreneurs, willing to take a step forward in the world ofhigh technology. Training for e-games, satellite data processing, artificial intelligence algorithms, alternative financial products, accessible health services, simplification of residential rentals and digitization of the customer experience: these are some of the issues relating to the first batch of start-ups.

“It is an important initiative: for the young people who will work on the challenges, for the partners who have launched them and for our territory. There is an opportunity to build truly special businesses, in Europe, and also in Turin. After many months of distancing, interacting in person, every day, until June will be an important factor: I have full confidence that the work of the 30 guys that Vento has selected will be able to positively surprise us.“, he said John Elkann, president and CEO of Exor, during the presentation of the project. The intention is therefore to finance the best projects, giving them the chance to grow independently. The advantage for Exor, undoubtedly, will be to gather a network of knowledge that can be very useful in the future. Of course, also for the automotive market.

“The path will be divided into three phases. The first, which will last two weeks, will be dedicated to the study of the problem advanced by the companies involved; the second (it will last six weeks) will focus on choosing the best solution. The last and most substantial part of the program (it will develop over eight weeks) will be dedicated to the implementation of the project and to the preparation for Investor Day, the day in which each team will be asked to tell a group about their start-up. of investors with the aim of raising the first capital on the market. The appointment is for June 13, in the presence of investors from Italy, but also from the rest of Europe and Silicon Valley. On this occasion the teams will have the opportunity to win a total of 250 thousand euros made available by the Compagnia di San Paolo to accelerate the growth of new products or services on the market“, Reports the newspaper La Stampa.