Exor continues to make profits, the holding company of Agnelli-Elkann closes another record-breaking semester. The group closed with a consolidated profit of 2.157 billion. A significant growth: last year, in the same period, it was 265 million. Therefore, – we read in Repubblica – the increase was 1.892 billiondue to the better performance of the subsidiaries and investee companies: in particular the Exor share of profits Stellantis is worth 1.571 billion, Ferrari for 154, CNH Industrial for 291 and Iveco for 43.



While the Juventus (red dropped to 81 million) weighs in at negative 51 million. The 2022 result was also influenced by PartnerRe’s unrealized losses of over 1 billion. In yesterday’s board of directors meeting of the holding company, led by president Nitin Nohria and CEO John Elkann– continues Repubblica – also approved a new buyback program: essentially, there will be a share buyback up to 1 billion euros.

Exor will buy back 250 million shares by its shareholders, according to the usual methods, with purchases on the market over the next 12 months. A share, equal to 750 millionit is destined to the public offering that he will have faster times. Exor sees the buyback as an opportunity to invest in its portfolio companies.

