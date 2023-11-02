Exor bets on artificial intelligence and machine learning

Exor Ventures’ strategic investment in the data processing and machine learning sector and healthcare is increasingly evident. This venture capital fund, part of the Agnelli-Elkann family conglomerate, recently led a $15 million funding round for PhaseV, a Tel Aviv-based company which leverages machine learning to optimize the design and execution of adaptive clinical trials for new drugs and to test existing drugs under new conditions. This investment, revealed by MF-Milano Finanza, consists of a seed round of 9 million dollars and a further 6 million in Safe securities (Simple Agreement for Future Equity), participatory financial instruments.

The PhaseV platform is particularly relevant considering that the development of an average new drug requires an investment of approx $2.3 billion and a 7-year deployment period, with a low success rate. PhaseV uses machine learning to spot hidden signals in clinical trial data, allowing clinical development teams to make real-time adjustments during trials, thereby accelerating drug development efficiency. Thanks to this financing, PhaseV aims to further expand in the US market and increase its workforce. The resources obtained should cover the company’s needs for approximately three years, but the possibility of further Series A funding rounds in the future is being considered.

This represents Exor Ventures’ second machine learning investment in just a few weeks. In October, Vento Venture, also part of Exor Ventures, invested in a pre-seed round in PandasAi, a German startup specializing in machine learning providing an open source data analytics app, making it easier to interact with data through generative artificial intelligence. This solution allows users to query and analyze data using natural language, facilitating tasks such as generating graphs and identifying correlations between data. Previously, towards the end of September, Exor Ventures had invested in the fintech Argentine N5 Now, which supports the digitalisation of banks and the rationalization of internal processes.

Over the past six months, Exor Ventures has shown itself to be particularly active in the investment field, leading a $350 million financing round in Halean Italian app dedicated to the treatment of female pelvic pain, and participating in various investment initiatives in various sectors.

