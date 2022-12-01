Exor, 6.5 billion on the plate to invest. Elkann: “In the crosshairs health, luxury and technology”

Exorthe holding of the Agnelli-Elkann family is ready to employ 6.5 billion in acquisitions And investments. It’s the same to give the news John Elkannthe company’s CEO, who oversees groups such as Stellantis, Ferrari, Iveco, Cnh Industrial during a conference call with financial analysts. It is a sum that Exor has specified that it will use in a diversified company acquisition program, focused on three macro sectors, health, luxury and technologyboth on investments in the new vehicle, Lingotto, created thanks to the contribution of funds by Covéa (a total of 2 billion managed), and in Ventures, which concerns the launch and support of new start-ups.

John Elkann has clear ideas, the funds will be used to buy: “one large company, plus 3 to 5 smaller companies”. Then, the managing director takes stock of “health, luxury and technology, but other sufficiently attractive sectors will be evaluated. We are in a study phase and we are encouraged by the many companies that exist”. While the sum of 1.5 billion will be divided between Lingotto and Ventures.

The purchasing campaign also depends on the transactions completed in 2022. Exor has sold the company of reinsurance PartnerRe for 8.6 billion euros to the French insurance company Covéa. Upstream of the operation, it decided to allocate approximately 1 billion in the health sector with operations in Institut Mérieux and Lifenet. Debt has been reduced by around 600 million, now standing at 3.7 billion euros and the company has carried out a buyback campaign for over 200 million. Elkann underlines that the year that is about to close, which began with the separation between CNH Industrial and Iveco Group, has “been a very active year, we are on the right track to achieve the objectives outlined”. Exor has a gross asset value, in practice the value of the investments, of over 33 billion: 65% is represented by the investments in Ferrari, Stellantis and CNH industrial. 10% is given by equity investments in Iveco, Juventus, Institut Mérieux, Christian Louboutin, Via, The Economist, Gedi. 5% of assets is represented by Lingotto and Ventures. 2022 was also the year of the company’s reorganization with the appointment of Suzanne Heywood, president of CNH Industrial and of Iveco Group, as chief operating officer, in practice the right arm of the CEO Elkann, and the choice to leave the Stock Exchange of Milan and to list the shares of the holding company only on the stock exchange in Amsterdam, the company’s headquarters. With regards to listings, Elkann points out regarding rumors of delisting by CNH: “No delisting is under discussion, but, if anything, a single listing with respect to the current double listing in Milan and New York”.

No indication of the companies Exor would have set its sights on. “We’re in no hurry, there’s a lot to do, we need patience,” says Elkann. Responding to a question from an analyst, he remarked that there is no ongoing discussion with Armani. “As I’ve said in the past, Giorgio Armani is a company we have great respect for. And Armani is an entrepreneur and creator that I personally have great admiration for. The important thing for us is to be open to any discussions any company would like to have.” , but there are no ongoing discussions with the Armani company or with Giorgio Armani himself.” Exor has invested 541 million euros in French shoe and bag maker Christian Louboutin and also in luxury house Shang Xia. Luxury is a sector in which “there are not as many investment opportunities as in the other sectors, health and tech, that interest us”.



