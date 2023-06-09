CAPCOM has announced that it will release a collaboration between the upcoming EXOPRIMAL and the highly acclaimed STREET FIGHTER 6. This first collaborative event will be released during the autumn and will see the arrival of Mecha Ryu and Mecha Guile within the game. Unfortunately at the moment these are the only details released by the company.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you with the first trailer of the collaboration. I remind you that EXOPRIMAL will be available worldwide from July 14 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. You can find more information about the game in our previous article. Good vision!

Source: CAPCOM