Ahead of the release of the next big Title Update by ExoprimalCapcom has published a gameplay trailer that presents one of the nicest new features coming soon, namely the crossover with Mega Man.
Thanks to this collaboration, players will be able to obtain Mega Man and Air Man skins and face the evil Yellow Devil in a special boss fight.
The Season 4 Title Update arrives this month
The crossover with Mega Man is just one of the many new features arriving with the Title Update of Exoprimal Season 4 scheduled for April 17th. In fact, the update will introduce new exo armor and modules specialized in various fighting styles, such as the Vigilant beta: Bowhunter armed with a crossbow and the Murasame beta: Windcaller who uses a special katana capable of generating tornadoes.
Co-op mode is also on the way “Time Rebellion”, a limited-time event from April 26th to 30th in which 10 players will have to join forces to take down an even stronger and tougher version of the Behemoth and thus obtain bright golden skins for their characters, and “Quick Battle” which offers battles 1v1 in PvP. The “Custom Game” will also be introduced, an option that allows you to create customized lobbies with players from all platforms and start games of all kinds or tackle portions of the main campaign.
