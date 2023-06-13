













Exoprimal will have a second open beta for you to try this multiplayer dinosaur shooter | EarthGamer

This second beta of exoprimal It will not only let us enjoy its multiplayer component. Some of the missions of its main story will also be added to introduce us to this new world. In addition, participating in it will give players cosmetic rewards that they can use at the official launch.

The second beta will take place from June 16 to June 18 and will feature crossplay between consoles and PC. This could be the last chance to test it before its official release, which is scheduled for July 14. So if you’re interested, don’t let it pass.

Source: Capcom

To wrap up their new trailer, Capcom showed off some of the rewards from the first season of Exoprimal. He also announced that the Deluxe edition of the game will have free access to the ‘battle pass’ of this first stage. Will they beta test to see if they buy the final game?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.