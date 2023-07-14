ExoprimalCapcom’s dinosaur shooter, stars in a first comparison videos which puts the versions side by side PS5, PS4 Pro and PS4 of the game. Well, how does it run on Sony consoles?

Available today, Exoprimal uses the gimmick of dynamic resolution on all three PlayStation systems in order to offer performance of a certain level, but in reality 60 fps are only achieved on PS5.

Specifically, the title runs at dynamic 2160p and 60 fps on PlayStation 5, dynamic 1260p and around 40 fps on PS4 Pro and dynamic 1080p and 30 fps on PS4, the latter version featuring obvious sacrifices in terms of textures, the lighting system, shadows and reflections.

All aspects that we obviously find in an improved version on the current Sony flagship, together with a greater number of objects on the screen and enhanced post-processing effects. That’s not all: on PS4 and PS4 Pro dinosaur animations become jerky when enemies become too numerous.

Of course, apparently there are situations in which even PS5 finds itself in very clear difficulty, for example we are talking about special abilities which, once used, can have such a serious impact on performance as to also drop the game to 10 fps.

Exoprimal reviews, including ours, will start appearing in the next few days.