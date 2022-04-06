Exoprimal is the new IP of Capcom (mistaken by some for Dino Crisis) and was shown last month at the State of Play. The development team has been silent for a while since then, but now it’s back on social media stating that fans will know more about this game this summer when more details are provided.

“Greetings, future Exofighters. Important news about Exoprimal. We will have new information to share in early summer 2022. Please stay tuned for more information and updates later this year.“reads the tweet.

Always gripped by their numerous enemies – dinosaurs -, groups of ex-combatants will have to coordinate and select strategic combinations of exoskeletons to overturn the odds. Exoprimal focuses on cooperative multiplayer, with each ex-armor suited to a specific task. Each exoskeleton is built specifically for team play, and all feature unique skills and weapons that are distinctive to their role.

For now the only thing we know is that the game will be available in 2023, but there is currently no launch window yet.