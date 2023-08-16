It’s possible unlock these Exo Armors for free reaching level 20 for base armor versions.

Exoprimal received a update which introduces ten new Exocorazzes in the game, variants of the models already present, as well as over thirty modules and a skin celebrating the milestone of one million players.

The future of Exoprimal

Exoprimal, a firefight

There Season 2 of Exoprimal will debut in October and will add a new map, extra mission types, rigs, modules and the already announced collaboration with Street Fighter 6.

After that, in January 2024 the Season 3 with beta variants of the Exo Armors, a new boss Neo Triceratops, a crossover with Monster Hunter and more: Capcom has every intention of adequately supporting its dinosaur shooter.

