Exoprimal received a update which introduces ten new Exocorazzes in the game, variants of the models already present, as well as over thirty modules and a skin celebrating the milestone of one million players.
- Deadeye Alpha: Burst Fire – This model is equipped with a short-range shotgun that focuses in a five-shot burst while aiming down the sights, offering offensive options at any range.
- Zephyr Alpha: Energy Chakram – Unlike its melee-focused counterpart, this Zephyr aims to keep its distance from enemies, as its projectiles become more powerful in mid-range engagements.
- Barrage Alpha: Rocket Hop – This model is equipped with a rocket launcher which can be charged to deal more damage and cause explosions which also allow it to leap into the air.
- Vigilant Alpha: Marksman – The highly manoeuvrable Marksman wields a semi-auto rifle that spews a stream of single-fire bullets. Every second hit also has an extra effect!
- Roadblock Alpha: Fortress Shield – This Roadblock variant features an arm-mounted shotgun and a detachable shield, allowing it to defend one area while fighting in another.
- Krieger Alpha: Charge rifle – This model replaces its minigun with a charge rifle that can fire long-range rounds or powerful compressed bursts that send enemies flying.
- Murasame Alpha: Frost Glaive – The Frost Glaive unleashes a counterattack that emits waves of ice and freezes enemies, leaving them vulnerable to subsequent attacks.
- Witchdoctor Alpha: Duality Beam – This armor fires beams of energy that heal allies and damage enemies. The longer a beam connects to the target, the stronger its effect becomes.
- Skywave Alpha: Thunderclap – This model summons lightning from above to paralyze enemies. These bolts can also be charged to deliver powerful aimed shots.
- Nimbus Alpha: Double Barrel Wielding two types of shotguns, this variant can both heal and deal damage, with a notable shotgun that becomes more powerful at close range.
It’s possible unlock these Exo Armors for freereaching level 20 for base armor versions.
The future of Exoprimal
There Season 2 of Exoprimal will debut in October and will add a new map, extra mission types, rigs, modules and the already announced collaboration with Street Fighter 6.
After that, in January 2024 the Season 3 with beta variants of the Exo Armors, a new boss Neo Triceratops, a crossover with Monster Hunter and more: Capcom has every intention of adequately supporting its dinosaur shooter.
Have you read our Exoprimal review?
