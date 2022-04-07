Capcom’s action title was announced a month ago and is scheduled for release in 2023.

At the beginning of March we attended a State of Play that left us with the announcement of Exoprimal, a new video game from capcom that pays homage to Dino Crisis but with a more crazy and futuristic conception. At the moment we only have the first gameplay trailer, but those responsible want to quote us to learn more about it.

As we read in a message shared on the official account of Twitter of the project, encourage Exofighters to be aware of upcoming announcements. Will share more information during this summerso it is expected that it will be part of one of the events that will take place on those dates, despite the cancellation of E3 2022.

It is planned to launch in 2023Then they will continue to update the news about what we can expect with Exoprimal, of which at the moment we know little more than the video and its official description. “The year is 2043. For unknown reasons, mysterious vortices have opened, releasing endless swarms of dinosaurs about the modern world,” says Capcom herself on the PlayStation blog. “We are about to witness a fierce fight for survival between the brave ex-soldiers of the near future and the ferocious creatures of the distant past that threaten to wipe out humanity.” .

Despite the fact that it was presented as part of the PlayStation news, the title will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2023, so there is still a long time ahead to see its final version. That it has to do with the Dino Crisis saga is not something out of the manga, since there are visible faces of the franchise involved in this new Exoprimal, such as the producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Exoprimal, Dino Crisis, Capcom and Date.