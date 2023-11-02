CAPCOM announces, with a new trailer, the collaboration between EXOPRIMAL And MONSTER HUNTER coming with season 3 of the game next January 18, 2024. This will happen through the exclusive battle against the fearsome Rathalos and the Exoarmors inspired by the famous hunting game.

We remind you that EXOPRIMAL is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Game Pass. Below the trailer you will find further details.

Monster Hunter™ invades Exoprimal™ with a Rathalos boss fight and more on January 18, 2024

Milan (2 November 2023) – Get ready for dimensional integration! Today Capcom presented a new trailer for Exoprimal™ showcasing the upcoming collaboration between the team-based online action game and the series Monster Hunter™. The crossover will launch with Season 3 of Exoprimal on January 18, 2024 and will include a monstrous new mission with a boss battle against Rathalos, a collection of Exo Armor skins from Monster Hunter and more. Exoprimal is available today on Xbox Series

The collaboration between Exoprimal And Monster Hunter includes a ferocious new mission where Leviathan summons a Rathalos and swarms of Velocipreys for an unprecedented test of combat. The Exofighters must join forces in the Space Abyss and hunt as a team to survive against the iconic fire-breathing “Sky King” in a 10-player co-op boss battle.

The crossover also features a number of special Monster Hunter cosmetic sets*, including:

Rathalos armor skin (Murasame)

Kirin armor skin (Skywave)

Nergigante armor skin (Barrage)

Rajang monster skin (Roadblock)

In addition to collaboration with Monster HunterSeason 3 of Exoprimal will introduce an additional boss encounter with the arrival of the Neo Triceratops, four new Exoarmors in the Beta variant, the Jungle map, as well as new rigs, modules and more. Today’s Dinosaur Predictions also teased Season 4 content, including a 10-player co-op challenge mode called “Time Loop Rebellion.” An additional “Custom Match” mode is also arriving in Season 4, which will allow players to send invitations to friends on all platforms, play the story together and enjoy their favorite settings.

Meanwhile, Exofighters can take to the streets of Bikitoa Island with Street Fighter™ 6* cosmetic sets, including skins for Ryu, Chun-Li and Guile. This amazing content launched with Season 2 of Exoprimal on October 18, 2023, which also added the new PvE Escape final mission, Ocean Platform map, new gear, and more.

Exoprimal is currently on sale on Xbox and Steam. A Free Weekend also begins today on Steam, allowing PC players to experience the full game for a limited time.

*Note: Some Monster Hunter and Street Fighter 6 cosmetic sets must be purchased separately.