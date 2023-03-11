After the news that emerged from the Capcom Spotlight a few days ago, the Steam page of Exoprimal has been updated and now includes i system requirements minimum and recommended levels of this dinosaur-based multiplayer action shooter coming to consoles, PC and the Game Pass catalog. Here they are below:

Minimum – 1080p and 30 fps with minimum quality settings

Operating System: Windows 10 Version 20H2 (64bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM / AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Memory: 50GB of available space

Recommended – 1080p and 60 fps at medium quality settings

Operating System: Windows 10 Version 20H2 (64bit) / Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Memory: 50GB of available space

As we can see, these are affordable system requirements, with a GTX 1070 / RX 590 sufficient to play in Full HD. Clearly for those aiming for higher resolution, framerate and graphic settings targets, such as 4K and 60 fps, they will have to use a much more performing configuration. In any case, you will be able to test your PC during the course of the open beta which will take place next week.

The debut in stores of Exoprimal instead is scheduled for July 14, 2023 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Game Pass.