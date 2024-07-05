A year ago Capcom released one of the games that many considered a bump in the road of all its successes, Exoprimalwhich puts armed characters to fight against the most powerful enemies of prehistory, dinosaurs of all colors and sizes. And while there is a certain market that has remained constant to review all the waves and updates, it seems that they will not have much more to explore in the following months.

The company announced through a new statement that the season cycle will restart from the week of July 8th of the year in progress, clearly starting with number 1, and which will give new users the opportunity to get exclusive skins as well as special events. It has not yet been said whether after going full circle there will be new ones, if the cycle will be repeated again or if it will end with only online matches in between.

Valued Exofighters. With the release of Title Update 4, all planned Exoprimal seasonal content is now complete. Since July 11, Season 1 returns, with subsequent returning seasons and content starting on the first of each month. Full info: https://t.co/P2ZBSmUsCI pic.twitter.com/HRtig56hHy — Exoprimal (@exoprimal) July 5, 2024

Exofighters rated.

With the release of Title Update 4, all planned Exoprimal seasonal content is now complete. Starting July 11, Season 1 returns, with subsequent seasons and content returning starting on the first of every month.

Here is the description of the game:

Exoprimal is an action video game developed and published by Capcom. Released in 2023, the game combines science fiction elements with intense combat against hordes of dinosaurs in a futuristic setting. The game features a wide variety of dinosaurs, from Velociraptors to Tyrannosaurus, each with their own characteristics and challenges. There are also larger, more dangerous creatures that require special tactics to defeat. It has received attention for its unique concept and focus on cooperative action. Although it has generated mixed expectations, many players are intrigued by the mix of science fiction and dinosaurs. It offers an intense and collaborative gaming experience, challenging players to face prehistoric threats with futuristic technology.

Remember that it is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: It’s a bit sad that the game has ended its seasons a year after it was released. However, they aren’t taking down the servers, so it could have been worse.