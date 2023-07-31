Capcom is no stranger to decidedly strange business operations: while fans are clamoring for the return of franchises such as Onimusha and especially – Dino Crisishere is the House of Mega Man that comes up with a truly bizarre project, which in any case seems to have its own reason, net of imperfections. We are talking about Exoprimal, which we talk about in this review. Capcom’s latest effort is a multiplayer shooter that winks at B-series science fiction, but with many beautiful dinosaurs (yes, just like the franchise dedicated to the adventures of Regina).

Since the first pad tests in hand, thanks to the various beta releases in recent months, it was clear that Exoprimal wanted to offer the player an eventful and very different experience from the classic first person shooters, thanks to frenetic action but not too much veiled in tactics, in order to face all the prehistoric creatures and not only, thanks also and above all to the so-called Exo-armours (but we’ll come back to that later).

The Dinosaur Crisis

The plot of the game – if we can define it that way – is a mere pretext to launch ourselves into the heart of the action: we are in the 2040 and the Earth is invaded by real hordes of dinosaurs, which emerge from some unidentified space-time portals. This is in fact sending planet Earth into crisis and, in the role of the exocombatant Ace, we will end up in an extradimensional vortex, which will catapult us in the island of Bikitoa along with our team known as “Hammerhead”. Once there we will get to know Leviathanan AI that will force us to face a series of (simulated) battles in order to then take part in the real war against the dinosaurs.

As mentioned above, Exoprimal is a shooter based almost entirely on the annihilation of the enemy hordes, which become more and more numerous as we continue in the Survival mode. There decision to face the challenge in PvP or PvE – that is, if we decide to fight alone or even against other players – it will only partially change the cards on the table, given that the leitmotif of the game is always and in any case to riddle everything that moves with blows.

A little above we mentioned the Exocorazze which are nothing more than super-technological robotic armor capable of giving various special abilities to the wearer. At the moment, there are three types of Main Exoceurs: Assault, Colossus, and Supportwhose structure can be changed at will even during battles (a bit like when we change heroes in Overwatch). These will allow the player to change tactics both on the basis of the characteristics of our team and on the basis of our needs, thus guaranteeing management freedom capable of infusing a dose of tactics into the clashes.

We therefore have Exocarzze able to deal extra damage to enemies with long or short range attackswhile others will be key to providing protection to allies on our team, giving them various support bonuses. In a nutshell, armor is a fundamental support, as well as a key element able to tilt the conflict to our advantage.

Fortunately, even the challenge rate does not seem to be facing downwards, given that we will often find ourselves faced with rather tough opponents who are also able to organize their own defensive and attacking tactics. The management of our team will allow us to issue orders even during an ongoing mission, which will require a fair amount of strategy, obviously to be alternated with our fighting skills, weapons in hand. And, when it comes to shooting, Exoprimal demonstrates all the wisdom of Capcom in this area, with clear references to the old series of Lost Planet and more in generation an action that almost never bores.

Don’t call it Anthem

Also as regards the technical sector, the Japanese company does not seem to have left anything to chance, from the scenarios that are always detailed and solid, passing through the rendering of the dinosaurs themselves, carefully modeled and equipped with a good variety of species (yes, obviously not miss the T-Rex, keep calm). However, the out of tune notes are not lacking: first of all, the repetitiveness due to the presence of the only game mode available, that is Survival, it’s a bit of a problem. Sure, more game modes are coming soon (given the nature Live Service of the Capcom title), but at the time of writing it always remains a defect.

Another malus is the audio sector, both in terms of the soundtrack and of sounds in the strict sense, just as the AI ​​of the opponents is seriously bland and at times decidedly stupid. As for customization, the very limited avatar editor, although many cosmetic items are unlockable with the battle pass. Net of the obvious shortcomings, Exoprimal is still a good shooter with strategic elements placed here and there (thanks to the presence of the Exocorazze), able to offer an experience without infamy and without praise. Of course, if you are looking for a title that can establish itself as a paradigm of the genre or, even worse, as an heir to the old Dino Crisis (only due to the presence of dinosaurs), you better look elsewhere.