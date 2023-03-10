Capcom had a special presentation where he announced details about several games, and among them was exoprimalone of his most recent creations, which not only already has a new advance but also a release date.

As announced, its launch will take place on July 14 of this year. That same day it will be available on all systems for which it was announced. That is, on PS4 and PS5 as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

In the case of computers, they can be obtained through Steam. According to Capcom the price of the game will be $59.99 dollars on all the platforms mentioned above.

We recommend: Resident Evil 4 Remake confirms the arrival of its demo with the village section.

But it was not the only thing that revealed, but also that this new proposal will have an open beta before its departure.

This was something that could well be expected; this game has a strong focus on its online multiplayer mode, so this should be as polished as possible.

Fountain: Capcom.

The open beta of exoprimal revealed in the trailer will be from March 17 to 19. So we are only a few days away from its completion and it is worth keeping an eye on to be able to participate.

It is in this way that players will be able to test what this game based on the RE Engine, which debuted with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. The development of this fresh title is in charge of the directors Takuro Hiraoka and Akshay Kolte.

Exoprimal launches on July 14th on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam with day one access on Xbox Game Pass! Squad up in 5v5 matches and take down both dinosaur hordes and opposing teams where no two matches play out the same.

🦖 https://t.co/JJNcNnq635 pic.twitter.com/LEzKg0mNF2 — Exoprimal (@exoprimal) March 9, 2023

What else is worth knowing about the launch of Exoprimal?

in advance of exoprimal From Capcom’s presentation there was a mention that in addition to the standard edition of the game there will be a Digital Deluxe Edition, which will cost $69.99.

This edition will include the base title plus the Head Start Kit, and the extras Vigilant Early Unlock Ticket, Murasame Early Unlock Ticket, and Nimbus Early Unlock Ticket. To the aforementioned, additional skins or appearances must be added for the exosuits or costumes of the game.

Fountain: Capcom.

In the case Vigilant gets Paladin, Murasame a White Guardian and Nimbus a Wonderland. A limited-time bonus is also included, and it is about Survival Pass Season 1: Premium Tier.

People who pre-order the game will get additional skins. These are Shark’s Mouth (Gray) for the Deadeye exosuit, Stone Golem for Roadblock, and Bush Camo for Witchdoctor. If this title will stand out for something, it is for extra content.

In addition to exoprimal We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.