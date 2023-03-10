We are moments away from the Capcom Spotlight is broadcast live and some news is already leaking, this one has to do with the release date of exoprimalthe action game with dinosaurs that could arrive sooner than we think.

According to information from someone inside Capcomone of the announcements that the company will make in a few moments, is the release date of exoprimalwhich will be the July 14.

It is a third-person shooter and, although there is not much information about it, it is said that on the servers of the playstation networkthere is data that indicates that there will be an open beta during the next months, another possible announcement that will Capcom during his Spot light.

But that’s not all, the announcement of a demo of the remake of resident evil 4 and more details about Monster Hunter Rise and its expansion sunbreak for PlayStation and Xbox, information about Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and the remastering of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

The attractiveness of exoprimal is that it is an online team action game where you and your friends face off against ferocious armored dinosaurs that are grouped by role.

A mode called cretaceous tide in which two teams of five players compete in various missions in which they face the environment and the opposing team. They will follow instructions to meet objectives and whoever does it first will take the victory. The missions vary according to the ability of each player so no game will be identical.

Via: vandal

Editor’s note: now that they delayed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, exoprimal could be an option to play as a team online, now I just need friends…