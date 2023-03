Today a new Capcom Spotlight was held, where they gave us news about the upcoming games in relation to the Japanese company, this includes Resident Evil 4 Remake, Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection and more. And of course, one that could not be missing was Exoprimal, which already has a release date.

The game launches on July 14 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

.Via: Capcom