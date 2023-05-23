Just a couple of months ago, we told you how it behaved Exoprimal after trying its Open Beta on PC. The multiplayer title of Capcom is now back in the newsroom with a new trial versionwho has refined some of the details that are still a bit dark, and who above all has been able to tell us something more concrete from the narrative point of view. In fact, if there were many doubts about it, given that it is not exactly easy to tell something “linear” in a multiplayer game, the gimmick and formula adopted by Capcom proved to be quite ingenious and functional. Before going into detail, we also invite you to read about our first test of Exoprimal, where we focused on the basic details that we will only partially cover here.

Welcome back, loops!

We had some clues about it, and now the confirmations have arrived. The narrative sector of Exoprimal is in a certain sense integrated into the missions what shall we do, ccreating for us a sort of loopwhere to proceed in the story we will have to play repetition of the games in “Simulated warfare“, which after a certain number they will unlock a new video that will keep things going.

As already mentioned in the first article, it all begins in the 2040when hordes of dinosaurs they poured out on the earth as one toothed tsunami, practically appearing out of nowhere… or so it seems. Our protagonist will be a new recruit of the Albiusa multinational company that developed Exo-armours super technological and heavily armed to fight the threat, as well as a Advanced AI named Leviathan that is able to predict attacks, and to “train” us to fight the threat. Does it also seem to you that it smells a little burnt?

Well, this time’s test has made us progress forward, and finally the pieces of the puzzle have been laid out – albeit in a jumble – on the table in front of us. We will not go into the merits of the narrative, nor of the characters who will be part of it crew of our avatar (each with its own role on the spaceship and its specialties), but know that not even the time to wear our armor the first time, which already your head will be flooded with information.

First of all, it seems that “reality” is something confusedas if multiple parallel dimensions have collapsed on top of each other, and with Leviathan doing it relive the same day again and again. The common denominator is always that, the invasion. We won’t tell you anything else to avoid spoilers.

Through missions, the information we will collectand a fight for survival mission after mission (so to speak, because being “simulated tests”, our “fortunate” destiny will come back again and again even in case of death), we will try to understand who and what really is the cause of it all, and how to really fight the threat.

If futuristic armor and dog-pounding dinosaurs at the first announcement could seem like a “meme”, once you start playing it will no longer seem too absurd.

A menu for… headquarters!

The game main menunow we are absolutely sure, it will work in Exoprimal like ours HUBwhere we can customize some features, unlock lootboxes that are bestowed upon us as rewards (and yes, there will be rewards of different rarities), see the missing progress for the next story video, and even a great special section – and very important – where to gradually unlock the information about history, about what is happening, and the covert investigations of our crew.

Obviously always from the menu we can also select the missions to start, create our own team with i our friends or opt for the rougher but effective one matchmakingbut also customize our avatar (which we created before the tutorial), all the functions of the Survival Passand other various management and information actions which we will tell you more about when we analyze Exoprimal in the review.

Technique-mind

Our second test, rather than on PS5, is performed on PC, giving us the opportunity to find out how the game behaves on this platform as well. Well, the performance also in this case seemed more than good on a technical level, with the RE Engine which continues to do his job discreetlyand which above all allows you to play at good levels of detail on computers that are not necessarily excellent (of course, you will dare according to your possibilities).

As we mentioned in our first article (which we invite you to read again to find out more about the gameplay and game modes), one of our doubts was related to the balancing among the various exocorazze, and on the clarification of some game dynamics: fortunately it seems that these two months the data collected by Capcom have been exploited to the fullest, and that the games played are now more amalgamated. Certain, a lot will also depend on the team you will have and by the players who are in your team (unfortunately we have not always been able to try the title with more than one non-bot player), so again we will have to speak more in the final review of Exoprimal, which will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (but also old gen) starting from July 14, 2023.