ExoprimalCapcom’s frantic co-op dinosaur and exotute shooter could be coming at launch up PC and Xbox Game Pass. A possible clue from the Xbox store, discovered by the ever attentive Klobrille, would seem to confirm this.

As we can see in the image of the tweet below, the game is listed as a title on the Exoprimal Xbox Store page “Console” and “Cloud”. The latter category is usually only assigned to the games included in the Game Pass subscription, given that the Ultimate tier allows you to stream catalog titles via xCloud. This therefore would seem to suggest that the game will be introduced in the Game Pass, probably already at launch.

There are special cases such as those of Fortnite, which is available through xCloud even though it is not part of the Game Pass catalog (after all, it is a free-to-play title), but these are precisely the exceptions.

Keep in mind in any case that this possible clue does not confirm anything. Indeed it could simply be an error, a “small” oversight of those who took care of the dedicated Exoprimal page on the Xbox Store. To know for sure, we just have to wait for official news from Capcom and Microsoft in the coming months.

For the moment the release date of the game is set for a generic 2023. While waiting for updates, we advise you to read our Exoprimal review.