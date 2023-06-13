CAPCOM has released a new trailer and revealed the arrival of a second Open Beta for the upcoming Exoprimal. The new beta session will be available from 16 to 18 June on all platforms. Participants will get as a bonus a skin for their Exosuit to be used within the full game, this is the model Zephyr: Flash.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Exoprimal will be available from July 14th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. If you want to know more about the title you can find more information in our previous article. Good vision!

Source: CAPCOM