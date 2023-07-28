CAPCOM announces that a new co-op mode is now available for free for Exoprimalcall Savage Gauntlet. Inside we will find special missions of a higher level, with content from the endgame. The challenges will change every week, with a rotation of rules and scenarios.

Exoprimal is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PCalso playable on Game Pass for all subscribers. More details are available below.

Exoprimal™ – The new co-op challenge mode “Savage Gauntlet” is available today

Milan (28 July 2023) – Exofighters! The achievements of wargames have been memorable since the launch of Exoprimal™ this month, and now Leviathan has authorized its most exciting combat project yet. Get ready for Savage Gauntlet! This brand new co-op game mode arrives today for team-based online action gameplay and challenges players to survive and fight for glory. Savage Gauntlet is free for all players of Exoprimal on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows with Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC and Cloud, and is also available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and PC via Steam.

Savage Gauntlet takes wargaming to the next level with special missions for the bravest players. These combat trials feature endgame content that is unlocked after completing the story in Dino Survival mode. In Savage Gauntlet, five Exofighters join forces to take on intense player versus environment (PvE) challenges that change every week. This dynamic mode features a rotation of rules and scenarios that offer a high level of difficulty, suitable for experienced players and upgraded Exocarzze.

In addition to surviving against huge hordes of dinosaurs, Savage Gauntlet’s weekly missions invite the community of Exoprimal compete for the fastest completion time on global leaderboards for each platform. These time attack missions are replayable and allow players to discover new strategies and achieve higher rankings. Exofighters are encouraged to review their success and explore various team compositions and module combos. Teams that reach high places in the standings will also get rewards for their performance.

Savage Gauntlet missions start every week on Friday at 05:00. The races will last until Tuesday at 04:59. To find out more, visit the official site of Exoprimal.

Capcom will support Exoprimal with seasonal title updates that will introduce significant new content. In addition to Savage Gauntlet, Season 1 will see the release of 10 new Alpha Variant Exo Armors on August 16, 2023. These Alpha Variant Exo Armor models feature unique weapon magazines and playstyles, as opposed to the default models. Season 2 will begin in mid-October 2023 and will include the addition of a new map, a mission type, Rigs, Modules and the highly anticipated crossover content with Street Fighter™6. In January 2024, Season 3 will introduce, among other things, the Beta variant of Exo Armor, a new boss enemy Neo Triceratops and a collaboration with the series Monster Hunter™. Stay tuned for more information on these seasonal content updates and more to come in the future.